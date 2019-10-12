Botched!: Baron Corbin’s Throne, Nyla Rose’s Powerbombs, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! Hope you are having a fantastic week full of all the wrestling you could possibly want to watch. We’ve got some good Raw content this week, some AEW & some National Hockey League flavor as well.

It was tempting to just put the Hell in a Cell ending in here and call it a day, but I gotta put forth a little more effort than that.

1. How many times?

Everybody’s favorite Naitch is back on WWE television. Ric Flair is going to pick a team of five to take on a team picked by Hulk Hogan on Halloween. He & the Hulkster were part of Miz TV on Raw back on September 30, and most of us noticed something a little different during the 16-time World Champion’s entrance. Including former 411er Ryan Boman!

They just announced @RicFlairNatrBoy as a 16-time world champion, but the graphic said '17'#RAWTonight pic.twitter.com/KxBWS3WVp2 — RyanKBoman (@RyanKBoman) October 1, 2019

I wonder if Ric got another reign added to make him feel better about Becky Lynch being “The Man”. It really wouldn’t surprise me.

2. King Corbin sits on a throne of lies

All hail the King! WWE has a new king in town, and Corbin is doing his best to remind us of previous noble kings like Mabel, Wade Barrett & Sheamus. He even has a throne! Well, he had a throne…

King Corbin's chair breaking didn't make it on TV but Rusev's reaction did Thanks to @MatManiaPodcast for recording this historical moment pic.twitter.com/vEYTyYakBN — Maffew wXw WTTF (@Maffewgregg) October 1, 2019

To be honest, this is probably the type of throne his character deserves. Randy Orton losing composure was the best thing I’ve seen him do since his reaction to murdering a Singh brother on the announce table.

3. Nyla Rose’s powerbombs don’t go well

The big AEW Dynamite premiere back on October 2 was warmly received by most, but it wasn’t exactly a perfect show. Cody vs. Sammy Guevara had some awkward moments, and Nyla Rose attempting powerbombs got her all sorts of attention in a way she was hoping to avoid.

I mean, whoever thought Riho could backdrop Nyla out of that position had to be on something you could fail a Wellness test for.

4. Who does Jericho work for?

The National Hockey League started their season last week. We all know that Chris Jericho’s father Ted Irvine was a popular player for the New York Rangers in the 1970s, and Jericho was in attendance on Opening Night at Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, even though the Rangers know Jericho is all about the bubbly these days, they don’t know where he’s working.

Once a WWE Superstar, always a WWE Superstar, right?

5. Give Lacey an A for effort

Moonsaults off of padded barriers are a tricky thing to do. At 1:35 in the below video, Lacey Evans attempts one on Natalya…

“Didn’t quite get all of that one” is one of my favorite wrestling announcer phrases. I do like the trend of ending editions of this column with Lacey Evans, so here’s hoping she keeps it going for next time.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!