Botched!: Kairi’s Concussion, AEW Creeper Punches, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! I hope you’ve had a wonderful holiday season that featured you getting everything you wanted. Hopefully you want some messed up stuff from the world of pro wrestling, because that’s what we’ve got today…

1. The Revival’s comedic entrance

So one of the most recent news bites I read told me that WWE plans on making The Revivial a comedy tag team. I wasn’t sure how to react to this because I already figured they were a comedy tag team. Take a look at this entrance on SmackDown…

I love The Revival pic.twitter.com/pi6kl1WG12 — Maffew (@Maffewgregg) December 14, 2019

It’s a weird entranceway. Especially when you’re trained by WWE to make just one entrance ever. That’s part of what makes these wrestlers professional, you see.

2. Theoretically a handspring elbow off the ropes I think

I have seen Ivar do some amazing things. So I’m not surprised he would try something like this. I’m also not surprised that Gallows & Anderson would have no idea how to take it.

I mean, how often do you see a guy this size doing stuff like this? Not often outside of Viking Raider matches. When it’s not perfect, it’s pretty ridiculous looking.

3. Kairi’s first WWE PPV main event ends in disaster

We needed a women’s first to close out the year, which is why a Women’s Tag Team Championship TLC Match main evented the TLC show. It was promising on paper. Asuka & Kairi Sane are good, as are Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair. Seemed like a good idea. Then one of them got knocked silly, and people didn’t notice, and things got ugly.

Kairi Sane is NOT cleared to wrestle due to injury, according to Wrestling Sheet/Ryan Satin.pic.twitter.com/NX3aBxDmZw — GIF Skull – 9 days left in 2019. (@GIFSkull) December 17, 2019

Y’all have no idea how ticked off I was about this. I’d already entered the Top 7 Female Wrestlers of the 2010s column into the 411mania.com system, and here was Charlotte powerbombing concussed people through tables. Jiminy Christmas. I knew that people would be bitching & moaning based off of something that happened in the last month of a decade, and honestly it was a bad look. So I couldn’t blame them as long as they didn’t add anything racial.

4. The table was having none of Rush’s nonsense

AAA’s TripleMania Regia featured the debut of La Faccion Ingobernable, which is good news for the promotion because it had been a month or two since Konnan had led an evil group planning to destroy AAA. Rush & LA Park on the same side will take some getting used to. I feel like the debut angle would have gone a little better if the table was willing to play ball.

LA Park’s attempt didn’t go much better…

LA Park gives it a whirl pic.twitter.com/Xx03oeeRlu — luchablog (@luchablog) December 17, 2019

Mexican tables, man. You never know what you’re going to get.

5. Gotta tighten up them punches, son

I really think people blew this way out of proportion. People have been looking for reasons to pile on the new fed on the block, and this incident gave them some really good ammo. It wasn’t the best of ideas to have Dynamite close out with a cascade of jobbers beating up the alleged stars of the company, but that’s what happened. And when you have people involved in main event angles that typically aren’t in these spots, mistakes happen.

But honestly, nobody noticed this until somebody posted it on Twitter.

Yep, those are some Shane McMahonesque punches that Creeper #13 is “hitting” Dustin Rhodes with. Not good. But do they really deserve the amount of flack they got from some corners of the wrestling world? Should Mark Henry be telling AEW to fire somebody that doesn’t even have a contract? (Should AEW feature people not under contract in main event angles is another good question.) Does one Creeper looking like a poor wrestler mean AEW is going out of business by Easter? Probably not.

That being said, it was definitely a botch, and a pretty funny one that didn’t hurt anybody.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!