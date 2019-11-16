Botched!: PAC’s Awkward Finisher, Charlotte’s Tag, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! We’re going to start out with an update on our favorite luchador, travel to Saudi Arabia & hopefully get out on time, make a stop-over at NXT, then close out with some Raw & Dynamite action. Sound good? Sure does to me!

1. Your Pagano Update

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard from one of Mexico’s most popular luchadores & certainly one of the favorites of this column. He’s still doing his thing in AAA, teaming with fellow top guys like Psycho Clown & Pentagon Jr. & doing top guy things. Check out what happened when Psycho Clown avoided a double clothesline and set up his opponents for some pain from Pagano:

Amazing. Those two probably felt that all week.

2. Zack & Curt aren’t used to actually hitting double-team moves

Crown Jewel featured THE BIGGEST TAG TEAM TURMOIL MATCH EVER to decide THE BEST TAG TEAM IN THE WORLD. All the luminaries were out for the occasion, like Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins. They even got some offense on Robert Roode, which led to this moment:

There was an attempt by Zack Ryder#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/iODD0WPEN9 — GIF Skull – Went to MMA fight; NFL game broke out (@GIFSkull) October 31, 2019

According to a tweet below, they did the same thing on the previous Main Event. I have no idea if this is true or not, but I really hope it is. Then it could be part of a story where they actually finally hit the move and kill some poor dude. It would be like what would have happened if Arn Anderson actually hit a move off the top rope.

3. Io’s just that strong

For my money, the highlight of NXT in recent weeks has been the women’s division outside of Shayna Baszler. Io Shirai has been one of those highlights, especially since turning heel at the expense of Candice LeRae. She’s gained certain powers since then, including the ability to make her opponent fall to the mat without doing anything.

You know no one is Actually Watching NXT otherwise Io being given jedi mind trick powers to get her opponents to slam themselves to the mat would have been a huge talking point yesterday. pic.twitter.com/YxVI1rHhg9 — Juliette Binoche – The Shaman of Sperm (@FakeTJHawke) October 31, 2019

I think what happened is that the noogie Io was delivering discombobulated LeRae to the point where she fell backwards. Makes sense to me.

4. Charlotte couldn’t quite get the tag there

Charlotte Flair was taking some punishment at the hands of Asuka & Kairi Sane, so it was probably time for her to make a tag to Natalya, right?

Is John Cena holding on to Charlotte's leg here? 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkDyCbEwpn — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) November 5, 2019

No, apparently it wasn’t. So Charlotte had to reach for the tag right in front of Natalya without anybody near her & look like a complete idiot.

5. Awkward finish to PAC vs. Trent?

Last week’s AEW Dynamite got off to a pretty good start with PAC & Trent going at it in the squared circle. PAC did his stuff, Trent got to look good, Orange Cassidy delivered his kicks, everything was going pretty well. Until this happened:

🤔🤔🤔 So wait what happened here ? Why didn’t he count the 3 #AEWDynamite #AEWCharlotte pic.twitter.com/V7nRJ8sKJ0 — Dr. Cleveland (ALLElite) Marc Powerrs (@Black_Cena) November 7, 2019

PAC hits the Black Arrow, Trent’s shoulders are down and everybody counts three except for Bryce Remsburg. The camera got a really good angle of it too, the man’s shoulders never moved. PAC then locked in the Brutalizer for the submission. I can only assume that the submission was supposed to be the finish, and either Trent was supposed to kick out or PAC was supposed to roll him into the move for more punishment.

This is why we shouldn’t get mad at referees counting three even if “it’s not the finish!”. Bryce looked like an idiot there, even though he wasn’t the one that blew the spot.

