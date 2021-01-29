wrestling
Various News: The Bouncers Sign New Deals With ROH, New Cody Rhodes Action Figure Revealed
– The Bouncers are sticking with ROH, revealing that they’ve signed new deals with the company. Brian Milonas and the Beer City Bruiser told PWInsider that they’ve come to terms with the company on new contracts.
The two have been teaming since 2018 and will face Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on this weekend’s ROH TV.
– Ringside Collectibles have posted to social media to reveal their latest AEW exclusive action figure in Cody Rhodes as TNT Champion. You can pre-order it at the link in the below tweet:
#TNTChampion #CodyRhodes #AEW #RingsideExclusive is up for PRE-ORDER!
Shop now at https://t.co/Bx4uMRCbTg!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #Jazwares #WickedCoolToys pic.twitter.com/2qBtX8nf2s
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 29, 2021
