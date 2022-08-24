Brandi Rhodes Says KultureCity Was At SummerSlam 2022

Brandi Rhodes is on the board of KultureCity, and she has revealed that the sensory accessibility nonprofit was at SummerSlam. The former AEW CBO took to Twitter on Tuesday to note that the non-profit was at SummerSlam and hoped that the relationship would continue forward.

Rhodes wrote:

“It wasn’t heavily advertised, but @kulturec was also at SummerSlam this year. I orchestrated that relationship as well. I still serve as a KultureCity board member. I hope the relationship with WWE continues so more wrestling fans with sensory needs can enjoy shows”

Rhodes was a big part of putting together KultureCity’s partnership with AEW when she was the latter company’s Chief Brand Officer.