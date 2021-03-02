wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Forced to Team With Adam Pearce, Loses Tag Team Title Match on Raw
Braun Strowman’s issues with Adam Pearce hit new levels on Monday, as he was forced to team with Pearce on tonight’s Raw and it didn’t go well. Tonight’s episode saw Strowman booked in a tag match with an unknown partner, which brought Strowman out to cut a promo in which he said it “sucks” and continued his assertion that Pearce and Shane McMahon have a vendetta against him.
That brought out McMahon and Pearce, with McMahon revealing that he has been taking conflict resolution courses and has learned a lot about the topic. In order to resolve the conflict between the two, he booked them into a Raw Tag Team Title match.
The match itself saw Strowman dominate, but when McMahon said he had to tag Pearce in, Pearce quickly got pinned. You can see clips from the segment and match below:
