Braun Strowman Reacts to WWE Release, Writes ‘Thank You’
– As reported earlier today, WWE announced the release of several Superstars, including former Universal champion Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, Aleister Black, Murphy, and Santana Garrett. Strowman, who defeated Goldberg to win the Universal title last year at WrestleMania 36, has commented on his release via Twitter today.
Strowman wrote, “What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!!” You can view his tweet below.
As noted, Strowman had reportedly signed a major contract renewal with WWE back in 2019 that was said to have been worth $1 million per year and was set to go through 2023.
What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!!
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021
