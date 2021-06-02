WWE Release of Braun Strowman Reportedly Not A Surprise To Talent, Note On Contract

We reported earlier today that WWE released several wrestlers from the roster, including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and others. Fightful Select reports that talent in the company were not really surprised by Strowman’s exit, as he was said to have had a big contract with the company.

Strowman signed a “monster” deal in 2019 after negotiations went down to the wire that summer. When he was negotiating, Strowman ‘knew his worth’. Sources indicate that his deal was worth over $1 million per year and was originally set to run through 2023. He was reportedly ‘very private’ about the negotiations until after they were completed.