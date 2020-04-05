Braun Strowman on When He Found Out He’d Face Goldberg At WrestleMania 36, Says It’s Great Making People Eat Crow

– During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, new Universal champion Braun Strowman discussed his win on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 over Goldberg, which aired last night. Below are some highlights:

Braun Strowman on learning he’d be getting to face Goldberg for the title: “Oh my god. Literally, thinking about it right now, it’s probably the craziest 24 hours of my life. I loaded up last week when everything was starting to lock down in Florida, I was like, ‘I wanna go get in the country.’ I got some land up here in Wisconsin. I came up here to see my family and get away. I drove twenty-one hours and was an hour away from home. And I got a phone call, ‘There’s been some last-minute changes. We need you. It’s an emergency. We’re sending a jet to get you. You leave at 9:00 p.m.’ So I literally got into Wisconsin for three hours, went back, jumped on a jet, flew back to Orlando, landed at 1:30 in the morning. I got up, hit the ground running and lo and behold, came out of the back end the new Universal Champion.”

Strowman on how the moment of winning the Universal title felt: “You know, it’s surreal. It really is. I mean, since I started doing this, I’ve had naysayers and haters would say that I would never, never hold that title. That that wasn’t a title for a guy like me, the way I look, the way I wrestle, the way I carry myself. You know, it’s a great feeling being able to make people like that eat crow and then and show the world that even when people doubt you and say that you can’t accomplish something, that if you’re willing to work and you know put everything you have in your being and power to the mindset of achieving something in life that you can do it. I mean, from the day I started with WWE, I knew that I was going to hold that title. I knew I was going to hold the most prestigious award that this company has to give out, and I am beyond honored to know that I am representing WWE holding the Universal championship right now.”

Strowman on beating WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the title: “I mean, exactly, what you just said. I mean, it’s Bill freaking Goldberg. I mean, it’s Bill Goldberg for crying out loud. I mean, I watched him as a late teenager and you know just was head over heels because he would go out there and he would tell you he was going to stomp your butt, and he would go out there and he did it, man. And it’s just Goldberg is iconic, and I can’t thank him enough for, you know, even giving me the opportunity or wanting to work me per se or however this happened. I mean, it literally — it’s mind-blowing just thinking about it. I still am having a hard time trying to wrap my head around all this because you know, it feels like a fairy tale. I’m waiting to get pinched and wake up, and I’m just back changing tires at the little pitstop in Denver, North Carolina man.”

On his journey to the title: “Just literally, seven years ago, I was bouncing around on people’s couches, sleeping here and there, trying to make a living, doing whatever I could to survive and got an opportunity, got a developmental contract with WWE, packed up everything that I own in a KIA Soul and $150 to my name and went down to try and learn this and figure this craft out. You know, it’s been such an unbelievable journey just because I’ve been told I wasn’t supposed to do this. I’ve been naysayed that the only reason I’m here is because of my size and things like that, but that drives me to work harder to show the world what I’m capable of, my personality, what I bring to the table, the entertainment, the excitement. Everything that’s involved with Braun Strowman man, it has just been — I don’t even how to take it in. It’s overwhelming, and it’s just cool. It’s so unbelievable, like the fans, my fans, the WWE Universe, the response that I’ve gotten for this, just literally millions and millions of tweets an DMs and posts and tags — it’s just holy cow. Like, it’s humbling to know that I have that much of an influence on people’s lives that are sharing in this moment and this victory with me because end of fact, without them, there is no Braun Strowman. So, we did it together, like, thank you guys.”

Strowman on what’s next for him as champion: “You know, here’s the thing. I’m bringing the Universal title back to Smackdown and going to represent it week in and week out, and I’m open for anybody. I wanna make this title mean something. You know, we’ve had so many guys in the last two-three years holding this title that show up when they feel like working and when it’s convenient for them or when the paycheck’s right. You know what, man? I don’t care. I wrestle the exact same whether it’s in front of zero people or 100,000 people because I know that people pay their hard-earned money to come and get taken out of reality. They invest themselves emotionally in me, and you know what? It’s my job to go out there and perform for them and entertain them. I absolutely love it.”

