Bray Wyatt Reportedly Had Offers From AEW, AAA & Impact After WWE Release

Bray Wyatt is back in WWE, and a new report has notes on companies who reached out to him during his time away from the company. As noted, Wyatt made his return at the end of Saturday’s Extreme Rules PPV after weeks of his return being teased via the “White Rabbit” QR Codes.

Sports Illustrated reports that following his release from WWE in August of 2021, there were several companies that reached out to him including AEW, Impact and Lucha Libre AAA. Of course, nothing was ever signed and Wyatt never appeared for those companies.

There’s no word on what’s next for Wyatt in WWE at this time following his return.