Bray Wyatt Revealed as White Rabbit, Returns to WWE at Extreme Rules

– It was a glorious return at WWE Extreme Rules. For months, fans have wondered to the answer behind the mystery of the recent White Rabbit angle, which was finally revealed tonight as Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in Phildalphia. Following the Fight Pit main event match, fans quickly found out the identity of the White Rabbit once they could start hearing once again Wyatt singing, “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.”

Throughout the arena, there were shots of people disguised as Wyatt’s various alter-egos and companions of his old Firefly FunHouse, including Mercy the Buzzard, Ramblin’ Rabbit, Abby the Witch, and even The Fiend. The camera then showed the Firefly FunHouse itself, moving inside, dusty, grimy, and full of cobwebs, with the lifeless puppets strewn about.

A distorted version of the Firefly FunHouse could be heard in the arena, and then a TV switched on, showing a figure in a mask asking, “Who killed the world?” The camera then moved outside the Firefly FunHouse again, and the mystery man in the mask finally made his appearance with a familiar lamp. He unmasked itself, and it was indeed Bray Wyatt, who has officially returned to the WWE.

Wyatt is now back in WWE after he was released in late July 2021. There had been rumors he might be returning, but now he’s officially back in the WWE, and he looks to be back to his old Bray Wyatt gimmick.

Where Wyatt goes from here remains to be seen. Extreme Rules ended with the reveal of what appears to be a new moth-like, Silence of the Lambs-type of logo for Wyatt.

You can view some clips and images of Wyatt’s return below. You can also check out our live coverage of Extreme Rules here.