Join 411’s Live WWE Extreme Rules Coverage

Hey kids! I’ve been recruited to fill in for the distinguished Scott Slimmer and provide live coverage for WWE’s most extreme night of the year. It’s Philadelphia, it’s extreme, it’ll be a good time!

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Paul Heyman voices over the opening video that most of you likely already saw online. It’s fun.

Michael Cole & Corey Graves are your Premium Live Event hosts and are with over 15,000 fans. They’ll be calling every match on these live events going forward!

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci: