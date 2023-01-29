Bray Wyatt Talks About Taking Risks & Doing Things Nobody Has Ever Done

Following his victory over LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble, Bray Wyatt talked about his willingness to take risks and do things that others haven’t done before during the post-show press conference (h/t Fightful).

“There are some people that like new concepts and people who take risks and things, and then there are people who don’t just because they don’t,” Wyatt said. “It’s a sport to some, it’s a show to others. The beautiful thing about wrestling and this industry is that there is something for everyone. I’ve always prided myself on the fact that I’m willing to take risks and do things that no one has ever done. In my opinion, if you’re not willing to do that, then what are you doing here? It’s about leaving a legacy, for me, and I’d do pretty much anything, especially if no one has ever done it before because I know people will notice, and it’s fun for me.”

Wyatt’s match was his first since WrestleMania 37, and concluded in dramatic fashion when Uncle Howdy jumped off a platform onto Knight, which you can view below.