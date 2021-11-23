Bray Wyatt Set to Appear at WrestleCon 2022

The former Bray Wyatt is set to for his first announced post-WWE appearance, namely at WrestleCon 2022. WrestleCon announced on Monday that Windham Rotunda will appear at their 2022 event, which is set to take place in Dallas next April in conjunction with WrestleMania 38.

You can see the full announcement below. WrestleCon made a limited return in 2021, and the announcement says it will be a “full scale” return next year: