The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down a Big Week 12 of NXT vs. AEW, News Breakdown on New Day, Scurll, Aldis, & Kross
December 19, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 76. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down a big week 12 of NXT vs. AEW TV, and also dive into some quick news notes on New Day, Marty Scurll, Nick Aldis, & Killer Kross. The show is approximately 86-minutes long.
* Intro
* Quick News Roundup (New Day, Scurll, Aldis, & Kross): 2:15
* AEW Dynamite Review (12.18.19): 21:10
* NXT TV Review (12.18.19): 59:15
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:17:35
