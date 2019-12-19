The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down a Big Week 12 of NXT vs. AEW, News Breakdown on New Day, Scurll, Aldis, & Kross

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 76. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down a big week 12 of NXT vs. AEW TV, and also dive into some quick news notes on New Day, Marty Scurll, Nick Aldis, & Killer Kross. The show is approximately 86-minutes long.

* Intro

* Quick News Roundup (New Day, Scurll, Aldis, & Kross): 2:15

* AEW Dynamite Review (12.18.19): 21:10

* NXT TV Review (12.18.19): 59:15

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:17:35

