The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down A Great Week 4 of The AEW vs. NXT Wednesday Night War

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 62. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down a great week four of the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT & AEW. The show is approximately 87-minutes long.

* Intro

* AEW Dynamite (10.23.19) Review: 5:25

* NXT Dynamite (10.23.19) Review: 43:35

* The Comparison/Who Won Week Four: 1:05:45

