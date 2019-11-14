wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down CM Punk’s Return, Reviewing Week 7 of AEW vs. NXT
November 14, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 67. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert discuss CM Punk’s return on WWE Backstage & what it may mean, and then break down week 7 of AEW vs. NXT. The show is approximately 83-minutes long.
* Intro
* CM Punk Returns…?: 5:45
* AEW Dynamite Review 11.13.19: 17:10
* NXT Review 11.13.19: 51:00
* The head to head comparison: 1:11:10
