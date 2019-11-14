The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down CM Punk’s Return, Reviewing Week 7 of AEW vs. NXT

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 67. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert discuss CM Punk’s return on WWE Backstage & what it may mean, and then break down week 7 of AEW vs. NXT. The show is approximately 83-minutes long.

* Intro

* CM Punk Returns…?: 5:45

* AEW Dynamite Review 11.13.19: 17:10

* NXT Review 11.13.19: 51:00

* The head to head comparison: 1:11:10

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play