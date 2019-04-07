wrestling / News
Man Who Attacked Bret Hart at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Arrested and Charged With Assault
April 7, 2019 | Posted by
The man who attacked Bret Hart at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct, reports Arash Markazi of the LA Times.
“I’ve been told Bret Hart’s attacker has been charged with 2 counts of assault in the 3rd degree and disorderly conduct.”
Of course, the fan also got roughed up by Dash Wilder, Travis Browne, and others after the incident, which you can see multiple videos of here.
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019
