Bret Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, & Rikishi To Appear On WWE Icons Revisited After Yokozuna Special
The first installment of WWE Icons is set to premiere on Sunday on the WWE Network, with the special focusing on the career of the late Yokozuna.
In conjunction with the first episode of WWE Icons, the company has announced that Bret Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, and Rikishi will appear on WWE Icons Revisited, which will serve as the post-show for the series.
Here’s the full release from WWE:
WWE Icons Revisited premieres this Sunday on the Free Version of WWE Network and WWE’s digital and social platforms in conjunction with the first episode of WWE Icons featuring Yokozuna.
WWE’s The Bump’s Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla will be your hosts to break down the premiere of WWE Icons, and they will be joined by peers of Yokozuna, including WWE Hall of Famers Rikishi, Sgt. Slaughter and Bret “Hit Man” Hart, who will no doubt have many more stories to share about the former two-time WWE Champion.
WWE Icons Revisited will be available on the Free Version of WWE Network, WWE.com, WWE on YouTube and WWE’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. ET this Sunday, so don’t miss out!
