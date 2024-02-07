wrestling / News
Brian Pillman’s Estate Signs Legends Deal With WWE
The estate of Brian Pillman has signed a legends deal with WWE. Pillman’s daughter Brittany Pillman Evans posted to her Instagram stories as you can see below (per Fightful, announcing that the estate has signed a new deal with the company and teasing new merchandise on the way.
Evans wrote:
“I never thought I would see this day but after 27 long years, my siblings and I finally own the rights to our father’s legacy!
I just want to say THANK YOU to all the fans for keeping my father’s name alive, this is all because of YOU, and thanks to WWE for making this happen!
Stay tuned for new merch coming soon!”
Pillman’s son works in WWE NXT as Lexis King.
