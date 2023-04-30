Brian Pillman Jr. Gives Update on Griff Garrison’s Injury Recovery

Griff Garrison has been out of action for the last several months, and Brian Pillman Jr. gave an update recently on his tag partner’s status. Garrison underwent surgery at the end of the year due to an undisclosed injury and Pillman provided an update in an interview with Fightful. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Garrison’s status: “He’s great. I just talked to him. He’s about three weeks out from bumping. So, in about three weeks, his body will be able to withstand the punishment that the business places on our bodies. Which means he’ll be very healthy in about three weeks. I’m very excited for him. As you know, Griff’s a great athlete, such a great looking kid. We had a big history, big future together, so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens when he comes back.”

On his team with Brock Anderson and what happens when Garrison returns: “You never know, there could be a surprise. There could be a turn, there could be a twist.”