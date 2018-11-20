Brian Pillman Jr Wants to Work With NJPW

Brian Pillman Jr recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and revealed that he wants to travel to Japan and work for NJPW…

“I’m not gonna say who it was, I’m not gonna say New Japan… But New Japan is a possibility, I didn’t say it, that’s how that goes. Just people talking, emails, stuff like that, nothing crazy, no dates are set in stone. But yeah, I’d like to go to Japan. I’d like to do it with the biggest company there, I don’t want to go over there and not be taken care of to the fullest extent So I think we’re gonna be over there in some capacity soon.”