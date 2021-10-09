Britt Baker On What It’s Been Like Having Adam Cole In AEW, Her Dynamite Grand Slam Main Event With Ruby Soho

In a recent interview on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Britt Baker discussed her main event match with Ruby Soho at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, what it’s been like having Adam Cole in AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Britt Baker on her main event match with Ruby Soho at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam: “The venue itself, Arthur Ashe – any time you get to write a history book, that’s cool. That’s something you have forever. For us, not only to wrestle in that arena but to be the main event, it was a lot of pressure, but we welcome pressure because pressure makes diamonds. Ruby is somebody I’ve looked up to since my first days as a professional wrestler on the independent scene. I’ve never had a match with her and probably been on 50 indie shows with her – never had a match, never in the same ring, nothing. So, that was pretty surreal that our first time – and she’s had so much influence on me coming up – was in the main event in New York City.”

On what it’s been like having Adam Cole in AEW: “It’s so cool. It’s still surreal. Sometimes, I forget he’s there because we don’t see each other throughout the day because he has a million things to do and film and get ready, and so do I. But it’s so cool that before a match, if I have to ask a question or tell him something, I can just run it by him and don’t have to call him or Facetime him and hope that answers and he’s not on Twitch or doing something. So, that part is really cool. I get to see all his matches, and I get to watch them in Gorilla next to Tony Khan. Just to hear the crowd reactions that he once used to get like only five times a year – the TakeOver reactions – he gets that every week now. The Adam Cole Bay-Bay chant is deafening, and the entire arena shakes. I know he has to feel like a little kid all over again to hear that and feel that. This is the platform he deserves – these mega crowds and mega reactions because he’s truly one of the best wrestlers and people in the world. He’s such a great guy.”

