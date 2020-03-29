wrestling / News
Brodie Lee Says Tony Khan Gave Him The Option To Delay His Debut, Says He Was Stressed Out Before Debut
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Brodie Lee discussed his AEW debut and how Tony Khan had given him the option of delaying the debut due to the situation with no audience. Highlights are below.
On how he didn’t feel right about his debut leading up to it, but was happy with how it turned out after: “It just didn’t feel right all day, I guess. I was very stressed out about it. More than I thought I would be, and not, I think, as excited or pumped up as I should have been. And then it came on like super fast. They’re like, ‘Well, the tag match is in the ring, you guys are next.’ And I was like, ‘Holy shit, it’s time to go.’ And then that’s when it got keyed up and I was all pumped up. And like doing the promo and the way it came out, I felt really good about everything.”
On Tony Khan giving him the option to delay his debut: “Tony very specifically texted me and said, ‘Hey man, if you don’t want to do this, we won’t do this.’ And I wrote back, I was like, ‘No man, I’m all in for Wednesday, just let me know what you need me to do.’ And that’s the thing, I had a way out if I wanted it, but I just didn’t think, I’ve been cooped up for so long, and I think I told you this last week, I want to get out, I want to do something, I need to be creative, I need to just fly a little bit, so even that little bit last week was something.”
“If I said I didn’t want to do this, when does it become OK to do again? It could be months. So then I just didn’t want to be locked up that much longer.”
If using any of the above quotes, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
