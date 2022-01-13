Brody King Makes AEW Debut, Allies With Malakai Black

Brody King made his AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite, allying with his tag team partner in Malakai Black. Wednesday night’s episode saw King appear in the ring during a segment between Black, Pénta El Zero M, and the Varsity Blondes to help out Black.

The Varsity Blondes had surrounded Black after the latter had come into the ring to go after Penta. The lights went out and when they came back up, King was in the ring and he laid out Brian Pillman Jr, Griff Garrison, and Penta.

King and Black are PWG Tag Team Champions as the Kings of the Black Throne. PWInsider reports that King has signed with AEW.

You can see a clip from the segment below: