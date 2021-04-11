wrestling / News
WWE News: Broken Skull Sessions With Chris Jericho Online, Miz & Mrs. Sneak Peek, The Bump Unboxing Video
April 11, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions featuring Chris Jericho has released. WWE has posted the episode to Peaocck, which features Steve Austin interviewing the AEW star. The special is 127 minutes and described as follows:
“Steve Austin welcomes Chris Jericho to the Broken Skull Sessions in a no-holds-barred interview.”
– WWE posted a new sneak preview from the upcoming episode of Miz & Mrs.:
– The Bump’s Ryan Pappolla and Stump the Bump Trivia CHallenge Mike Brown appear in a new unboxing video, described as follows:
“Ryan Pappolla and 2020 Stump the Bump Trivia Champion Mike Brown take on the daunting task of unboxing some rare finds online as well as cracking open cards, figures, funkos and much more.”
More Trending Stories
- Christian Cage On Biggest Differences With AEW & WWE, His Favorite WWE Match, Winning World Title
- More Notes From Wrestlemania: WWE Hall of Fame Inductees Backstage, Miro In Town, Technical Issues
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37