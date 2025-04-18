Bron Breakker Uses ‘Breakker Math’ To Explain Why He’ll Win at WrestleMania 41

Bron Breakker is proving that math runs in the family, paying homage to his uncle Scott Steiner’s legendary TNA promo to explain why he’s going to win at WrestleMania 41. Breakker is defending his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta at the show and he laid out how, much like his uncle did before a triple threat match at Sacrifice 2008, the odds are very much in his favor.

“They say that all men are created equal,” Breakker said in the tribute promo (per Fightful). “If you look at this fatal four-way and the members in it, you will see that statement is not true. Normally, I’d have a 25% chance of winning. Dominik Mysterio knows that he can’t beat me, and he’s not even going to try. So, I have a 50% chance of winning right out of the gate.”

He continued, “You add Penta to the equation. Penta is an incredible superstar but he’s scared of me. He has half of a 25% chance of winning, at best. You add that to my already 50% of winning, I got a 62.5% chance of winning. Then, you add Finn Balor to the equation. Finn Balor’s record at WrestleMania is 1-3, which means he has a 33.3% of winning, a 66.7% chance of losing. You add that to my already 62.5% chance of winning, I got a 129% chance of winning,” said Bron.

Of course, the math did not turn out in Steiner’s favor as he lost his match, so perhaps it will work out better for Bron.