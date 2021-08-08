Bronson Reed Thanks Fans & NXT Following WWE Release, Says Many Doors Are Open

Bronson Reed is taking his WWE release in as much stride as possible, releasing a video where he commented on his release from the company. Reed, who was among the several NXT stars released on Friday night, posted the video to Twitter which you can check out below.

“So I have had time to reflect now, and some time to just process what has happened,” Reed said. “And I was very shocked, very upset. As you know, this just doesn’t affect me; it affects my wife as well, and we are here in a foreign country. But my wife is a super-positive person, and has kept me positive as well. And I just wanted to reach out to all you guys. I’m just very thankful, you know. The love and support I have received online, it’s incredible. I was trending on Twitter. And that means a lot to me. It means a lot to me that a lot of you feel for me, and will continue to follow me no matter what.”

He continued, “I did want to you know, thank NXT, I want to thank Hunter and Shawn [Michaels] for believing in me. I want to thank all the coaches. Terry Taylor, Scotty 2 Hottie, Normal Smiley, Steve Corino, those guys that I learned a lot from. And I wanted to thank all the boys backstage as well. It was a great locker room to be a part of. But you know, I am staying positive and I do believe I am bar none, the best super heavyweight in the world. And I’ll continue to prove that, so as they say, ‘One door closes and another one opens.’ Or for me, many doors are open. And now it’s just about which one I want to walk through. So thank you very much for the support and love. And please, keep supporting, thanks.”