UPDATED: Note on Non-Competes For Released NXT Stars Including Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish

UPDATE: A new report has an update on the non-compete clauses for Friday night’s released NXT talent. Fightful Select reports that “the majority” of the released stars have 30-day non-compete clauses.

It is not confirmed whether that is the case across the board, and more information on the individual non-competes is being sought.

ORIGINAL: WWE has made some late-breaking NXT releases before the weekend officially stars including Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Leon Ruff, and many more. PWInsider reports that the following talent members have been released thus far:

* Asher Hale

* Ari Sterling

* Bobby Fish

* Bronson Reed

* Giant Zanjeer

* Jake Atlas

* Kona Reeves

* Leon Ruff

* Mercedes Martinez

* Tyler Rust

* Zechariah Smith

* Stephon Smith (referee)

The site reports that this is the complete list of talents being released tonight. As for reasoning, it is said that this is part of major changes for NXT including a new logo, lighting, a younger talent focus and a new format to the show.