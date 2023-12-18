Brooks Jensen Recalls Meeting Shawn Michaels For the First Time

Brooks Jensen has acknowledged that he was a little starstruck when he first met NXT head Shawn Michaels. The NXT star recently spoke with Soop Slammed and talked about working under Michaels, recalling that he initially found himself in awe of the WWE Hall of Famer.

“The first time seeing him, it was almost kind of like seeing God,” Jensen said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s like, ‘Holy crap, you’re real.’ But every week it’s really cool. Me, myself, him, and Josh Briggs, we all talk about Nascar. We just … he talks, like I say about Coach Bloom, he talks to us on a personal level. Every week, getting to learn from him about the moments, about the wrestling, and what he sees in our characters.”

He continued, “Like, the night I had to hit Kiana [James], he was like, ‘Here’s how I see it.’ And listening to him, it’s like, he changed my mind into, ‘Oh, I see it like that now.’ But it’s a real honor, he’s really cool, and hopefully, I get to learn many more stuff from him.”