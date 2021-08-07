Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Decision To Unmask Kane In 2003, Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Eric Bischoff Challenging Him To A Fight

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed WWE’s decision to unmask Kane in 2003, Vince McMahon’s reaction to Eric Bischoff challenging him to a fight at WCW Slamboree 1998, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on WWE’s decision to unmask Kane in 2003: “We were looking at what to do next with Kane. Vince was thinking, ‘Well shit, man, let’s take off his mask.’ When we started talking about that, we started talking about, ‘What does he look like with the mask off?’ Then my sick mind kind of took over as far as what if we could simulate the burns on his face and he has this really screwed up haircut from the fire he was in and his hair wouldn’t grow back in certain places. We start shaving his head a little bit at Madison Square Garden. I start really messing with it bad. [Kane] is looking at me going, ‘Bruce, you’re fucking with me.’ I said, ‘No, really, I think this is gonna be cool.’ I think it was really cool for the first time shock factor. But I don’t think his lovely wife and one of the nicest people you would ever want to meet, she didn’t care for it too much and that was enough for me. So I was like we’ll change it up a little bit and shave it and let it grow out for TV, then we can mess with it a little bit when we get to TV and shave it again when he goes home.”

On Vince McMahon’s reaction to Eric Bischoff challenging him to a fight at Slamboree 1998: “[Vince impersonation] ‘If you know him, give him a call and we’ll just go fight in a garage somewhere. If he really wants to fight, I’ll fight him.’ But he wasn’t gonna give them a boost. It was like, hey, we’ll go to a parking lot or garage somewhere and you and I walk in and whoever walks out walks out…..I don’t think he took the fight personally at all. I think he laughed that off. It was like, ‘Vince would like to fight? OK, let’s go fight.'”

