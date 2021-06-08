Brutus Beefcake Recalls Parasailing Accident, Talks Backstage Incident With Randy Savage & The Nasty Boys

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Brutus Beefcake discussed a backstage incident with Randy Savage and The Nasty Boys, his parasailing accident, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Brutus Beefcake on Randy Savage sending Miss Elizabeth home from a London tour after The Nasty Boys farted: “The Nasty Boys were in London and Saggs or Knobbs let out a big fart in a dressing room or wherever they were at with Randy Savage and Elizabeth. And Randy [Savage] put Elizabeth on an airplane and sent her home. Vince still wanted her back so WWE charted a Concorde to fly her back there. Since that cost like 5 or 10 grand, the Nasty Boys were forced to pay for it themselves. They called it the fart heard around the world.”

On his parasailing accident: “Curt [Henning] and I had a great thing going. I was going to work with him for the next 12 months or so. We were doing phenomenal business, and the stage was set for me to win. It was really tough. The accident was so severe they told me I’d never be able to drive a car again, let alone get back into the wrestling business. They were tough times, the worst of times and the best of times.”