Bryan Danielson Says WWE Asked Him Not To Do ‘Yes’ Chants In AEW
September 22, 2021
In an interview with Rasslin with Brandon Walker (via F4WOnline), Bryan Danielson revealed that he was asked by WWE not to use the ‘Yes’ chants he did as Daniel Bryan while he is in AEW.
He said: “I’m not doing it myself because I respect WWE’s intellectual property. I don’t think anything legally, they haven’t threatened anything legally. So I had a great conversation with Kevin Dunn with WWE before I debuted with AEW. I was very upfront with WWE about, ‘Okay, I want to let you guys know I’m leaving. This is my debut date’ and all that kind of stuff. They asked me, politely, to respect their intellectual property, even some of the things that couldn’t be legally enforced. I’m trying my best to do that.“
