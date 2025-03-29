Bryan Keith Names Samoa Joe As His Most-Desired Singles Match In AEW

Bryan Keith says that Samoa Joe is at the top of his list of wanted singles opponents. Keith appeared on the Battleground Podcast and was asked who his dream opponent is, naming the former AEW World Champion. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On his dream AEW opponent: “In AEW right now, there’s so many guys, literally, so many guys. I feel like almost everyone you could go against. If I was to go against Swerve, or if I was to go against Danielson, both of those matches are matches that can be seen as like, ‘Okay, this guy’s going to go in there and prove himself.’ But there’s one that just stands out above them all for me. It’s really because of the influence and me just watching this guy for so long, and just literally, as far as me becoming a better wrestler myself, and doing tape study, and just watching this person for so long, it’s in my number one as far as matches that I need, and that person will be Samoa Joe. I know that’s random. I know it’s a tall order, but when we talk about guys that [are influential] guys, he’s up there. He’s one of the guys I’d watch all the time. That’s a guy that I’d love to work with. So, yeah, Samoa Joe’s up there for me.”

On if he would want a stipulation: “I need that one-on-one, man. I’m not a stipulation guy. I want to see how this goes, raw, straight-up, see how it goes down. So, you know, I think that’d be sick.