Buddy Matthews vs. PAC Added To AEW Dynamite, Interim World Title Battle Royal Now A Casino Battle Royale

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a match between Buddy Matthews and Pac for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He also clarified that the battle royal to open the show will actually be a Casino Battle Royal. The winner will still face Jon Moxley in the main event to decide who will face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto at Forbidden Door for the interim AEW World title. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Series: Jon Moxley vs. Battle Royal Winner

* Hangman Page vs. David Finlay

* Buddy Matthews vs. PAC

* Battle Royal To Determine Jon Moxley’s opponent in main event