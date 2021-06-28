Buddy Murphy Shares Workout Pic, Says The Chip On His Shoulder Is Getting Bigger

WWE alumnus Buddy Murphy is rearing to go full speed ahead following his release, as he noted in a workout pic he posted online. Murphy posted to Instagram with a jacked-looking pic showing off his physique and noted:

“Sometimes we gotta look in the mirror and evaluate… I’m evaluating! And the chip on my shoulder is getting bigger! Watch out! I’m the hungriest wolf!”

Muprhy was released from WWE at the start of June.