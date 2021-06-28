wrestling / News
Buddy Murphy Shares Workout Pic, Says The Chip On His Shoulder Is Getting Bigger
June 28, 2021 | Posted by
WWE alumnus Buddy Murphy is rearing to go full speed ahead following his release, as he noted in a workout pic he posted online. Murphy posted to Instagram with a jacked-looking pic showing off his physique and noted:
“Sometimes we gotta look in the mirror and evaluate… I’m evaluating! And the chip on my shoulder is getting bigger! Watch out! I’m the hungriest wolf!”
Muprhy was released from WWE at the start of June.
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Responds to Joe Rogan Wanting to Understand Pro Wrestling
- Eddie Kingston Takes Shot at WWE After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
- Backstage Note on WWE Releasing Tyler Breeze & Fandango, Why They Were Sent to NXT
- Lita On Almost Quitting WWE During Love Triangle With Edge & Matt Hardy, Public Reaction To Her Relationships