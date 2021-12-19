Buff Bagwell on Joining the nWo, Turning Down Offer to be Inducted as Part of Group in WWE HOF

– In an interview with the Who the Fook Are These Guys podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Buff Bagwell spoke about his time in the nWo stable during his WCW career. Additionally, he revealed he turned down an offer to be inducted as part of the group for the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are some highlights.

Buff Bagwell on Kevin Nash asking him if he wanted to join the nWo: “Kevin Nash came to me and goes, ‘do you want to be in the NWO?’ And I go ‘are you f-cking kidding me’? I go ‘hell yeah I do.’ Believe it or not, Eric was not a big fan of mine. He became a fan of mine and we became great friends, but at first, he was not a big fan of mine. I was more of a pretty boy, a prima donna. But then, what happens to pretty boys and prima donnas in wrestling, you gotta knock somebody out. I knocked a guy out at a club one night. One punch, then the Nasty Boys counted him out.”

Bagwell on the brains behind the nWo: “Everything you saw me do cool, or anybody else do cool in the NWO, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall or Hulk Hogan came up with it. Pretty much Scott Hall or Kevin. And that goes for this, to ‘4 Life’, ‘Who did you come to see tonight WCW, or the N-W-O?’ They really were the brains behind the whole thing, they were.”

Bagwell on nWo not working in WWE and getting called to be a part of the nWo for the WWE Hall of Fame: “It just, pretty obvious, pretty quick it wasn’t going to work. There needed to be a Buff, there needed to be a Nash, a Hall, a Hogan. They actually called me to do the, you know, to do the Hall of Fame thing. I was like, I’ll be honest, I said ‘I don’t want to be part of a group in the Hall of Fame, I don’t want to be like Brett Farve getting a ring because of the Green Bay Packers.”

WWE inducted the nWo as part of the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 inductions earlier this year. The inductions included Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, and Sean Waltman (aka Syxx and X-Pac).