Bully Ray Thinks AEW Needs To Leave Powerhouse Hobbs Unleashed For the Immediate Future

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the best approach for AEW after Powerhouse Hobbs’ Dynamite assault on Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho this week (via Wrestling Inc). Ray stated that the promotion should book Hobbs to simply go on an indiscriminate rampage through the company before matching him with a particular rival in order to build momentum for the character. You can find a few highlights from Ray and listen to the latest episode below.

On how he would plan for Hobbs’ activities currently: “If I have the pencil, I am not putting Will Hobbs in a definitive story with any particular babyface for three months. I’m having Will Hobbs show up on ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Collision,’ ‘Rampage,’ and just destroying things at will. And when somebody decides to interview him and they ask him, ‘Will Hobbs, what is your mission statement? Why are you doing what you’re doing?’ ‘It’s one reason: to fuck things up.’ ‘Why?’ ‘Because I can and I can’t be stopped.'”

On the ultimate goal for the character’s initial arc: “No rhyme, no reason. Babyfaces, heels, backstage producers, women, men — you name it. Everybody is going to fear Will Hobbs and get that character to a point where you know that when he shows up, something is gonna happen. That’s what I would do with him until you settle into a particular babyface standing up to Will.”