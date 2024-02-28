– During Busted Open Radio earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued the segment that closed out last Monday’s WWE Raw with Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Cody Rhodes’ failing to strike fear into the heart of Paul Heyman: “Last night, Cody put himself in a situation where I thought he could impose himself and strike some fear in Heyman’s heart — so much fear that Heyman would have to report back to Rock and Roman in a much different than he did. I didn’t get that fear from Cody last night.”

On what Cody needed to do with Paul Heyman: That’s what I wanted to see. I know Cody raised his voice, I know Cody Rhodes hit a couple of people with chairs — the retired cops. What I really wanted, from Cody for the first time, [was] to strike real fear in somebody, and that somebody was Paul Heyman.”

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again at WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.