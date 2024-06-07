Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer On Their Expectations For Women’s Title Match at NXT Battleground

Roxanne Perez will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground, and Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about their hopes for the match. The match will take place on Sunday’s PPV as a WWE and TNA crossover match, something Bully and Dreamer weighed in on during an episode of Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Bully on his expectations for the match: “I think they’re gonna go very traditional with it. I think TNA will most likely benefit from an in-house angle based on the finish of the match between Jordynne and Roxanne, and that’s about as far as I’m gonna go with that because I don’t want to possibly ruin anything for anybody.”

Dreamer on what he expects for the bout: “You could see both women go to a time limit draw. If it’s not the main event, I think [that] isn’t bad. You could have [them], like Bully said, switch the title. Jordynne Grace … has an open challenge at Cicero Stadium at [TNA] Against All Odds in Chicago. Some ramifications could happen there.”