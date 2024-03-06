Bully Ray Wants to See Gunther Make a Superstar Tap Out With His Chops

– During yesterday’s Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Dominik Mysterio and Gunther’s match from last Monday on Raw. He also had high praise for Gunther. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Dominik Mysterio: “Is there anybody getting more boos or generates heat more than Dominik? The kid has become an albatross to The Judgment Day. Gunther is being interviewed, he’s got a little smile on his face, talking about the credibility of his championship … I don’t hate Gunther.”

His thoughts on Gunther: “It’s not like those stupid chops we see in the corner with everybody trying to bastardize the Japanese spot, like the Shotgun Chops in the corner. As much as I love Eddie Kingston, I hate that stupid Shotgun Chop in the corner stuff. It just does not look good.”

On wanting to see Gunther win a match with chops: “Gunther can beat you with a chop. Gunther’s chops look good, they sound good, people cringe when they hear a Gunther Chop. You can see the red marks it leaves on somebody’s chest. I would love to see somebody tap out to Gunther’s chops.”