– During this week’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed how WWE is pushing Cody Rhodes, and how WWE is taking steps to make Cody an even bigger star on the same level as Roman Reigns. Bully Ray stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Yes, he’s the one because Roman Reigns is the one right now and has been the one more than just about anybody else has been in WWE history. They’ve done one hell of a job with Roman, The Bloodline, the whole nine years. And if you remember a year ago, Dave [LaGreca], I said that Cody Rhodes has to become as big of a star, if not bigger, across the entire planet than Roman Reigns for them to pull the trigger. I believe what they’re trying to do, and it’s going to require more patience from us, is to get Cody to truly that undeniable level.”

Cody Rhodes revealed on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown that he would not be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. Cody is scheduled to be part of tomorrow’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is slated feature a face-off between The Rock and Roman Reigns.