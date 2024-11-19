Card Announced For MLW Slaughterhouse 2024

MLW has announced the full lineup for Slaughterhouse 2024 next week. You can see the card below for the show, which airs on November 23rd on beIN Sports and YouTube:

* Weapons of Mass Destruction Match: AKIRA vs. Mads Krule Krugger

* Tables Match: Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas vs. The Andersons

* Matt Riddle vs. Minoru Suzuki

* KENTA vs. Paul London

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Bobby Fish

* Donovan Dijak vs. Kevin Knight

* Delmi Exo vs. Gigi Rey

* Okumura vs. Ikuro Kwon