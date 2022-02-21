Carmelo Hayes & Max Caster Feud On Twitter Over Hand Signal

The Acclaimed and Carmelo Hayes happen to use the same hand signal in AEW and NXT respectively, and they had a little back-and-forth on Twitter over it. The Acclaimed use the finger “A” to signify their name, while Hayes uses it to reference the fact that he is, in his words, “The A Champion” on NXT. That all led to Max Caster sharing a clip of Hayes doing the sign in his North American Championship match against Carmelo Hayes, captioning it:

“Everyone loves the Acclaimed”

Hayes saw that and fired back, “Damn I didn’t know this was your thing, I don’t watch the YouTube show,” which led to a tongue-in-cheek slam from Max accusing Hayes of “being racist”:

Everyone loves the Acclaimed 🥰😉 https://t.co/XswrYGJ0vy — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) February 21, 2022