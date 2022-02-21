wrestling / News
Carmelo Hayes & Max Caster Feud On Twitter Over Hand Signal
The Acclaimed and Carmelo Hayes happen to use the same hand signal in AEW and NXT respectively, and they had a little back-and-forth on Twitter over it. The Acclaimed use the finger “A” to signify their name, while Hayes uses it to reference the fact that he is, in his words, “The A Champion” on NXT. That all led to Max Caster sharing a clip of Hayes doing the sign in his North American Championship match against Carmelo Hayes, captioning it:
“Everyone loves the Acclaimed”
Hayes saw that and fired back, “Damn I didn’t know this was your thing, I don’t watch the YouTube show,” which led to a tongue-in-cheek slam from Max accusing Hayes of “being racist”:
Everyone loves the Acclaimed 🥰😉 https://t.co/XswrYGJ0vy
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) February 21, 2022
Damn I didn’t know this was your thing, I don’t watch the YouTube show 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/mEyB3q8YZM
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) February 21, 2022
You're being racist https://t.co/sSaRw2AqNO
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) February 21, 2022
