Cazer’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.27.21  

AEW Dynamite

Date: October 27th, 2021

Location: Boston, MA

Commentators: Excalibur, JR, and Tony Schiavone

It’s Wednesday Night you know what that means! Your boy is back to keep you updated on AEW Dynamite while Tony’s computer continues to get a tune up at the shop. There are only three episodes of Dynamite left before the next pay per view AEW Full Gear, so it’s safe to say they’re gonna kick things into another gear this week. Pun intended.

* Following last week’s episode there are plenty of championship implications tonight as Sammy Guevara is looking to make his second successful defense of the TNT Championship this time defending against Ethan Page. If Sammy wins the Inner Circle gets a match against American Top Team and get to choose who they face from the group. If he loses he’s out of The Inner Circle forever. The AEW TBS Championship tournament continues with Serena Deeb facing Hikaru Shida in first round action. The last time these two met Deeb won and then laid out Shida with her 50th win trophy.

* We’ve also got a continuation of the AEW World Title Eliminator as Jon Moxley will take on The Dark Order’s 10. Moxley delivered a great promo last week and will look to ride that momentum into a big match against 10. The rest of The Dark Order will be looking to one up The Elite not just in the ring but also with their Halloween Costumes. With the holiday only a few days away and The Elite’s ability to steal the show with their costumes may be outdone by The Dark Order tonight.

* Also on tap is a CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish match that was set up following Fish attacking Anthony Greene after their match and Punk making the save. Fish has looked good and picked up a few minor victories but a win over Punk would be a massive upset. MJF will also be in action and there’s sure to be more on tap tonight so let’s get to the action!

– Dynamite opens and we run down the card announcing everything discussed above including an MJF match with an unannounced opponent.

CM Punk (4-0) vs. Bobby Fish (3-2)

Punk is back with the LONG PANTS. Bobby Fish taunts in the ropes to start the match. Punk goes for a kick to the legs Fish dodges, Fish goes for one of his own and Punk moves just in time. Punk with the headlock takes Fish to the mat. Fish back to his feet and sends punk into the ropes, Punk with a shoulder block to Fish and follows with a cover for two. Fish gets Punk into the corner and nails him with some strikes dropping him in the corner. Fish locks in a headlock and Punk struggles to his feet. Fish with knees to the midsection backing Punk into the corner. Punk reverses tossing Fish into the corner for some knees of his own.

Punk drops fish and follows with an elbow across the midsection. Punk with the headlock Fish to his feet and sends punk into the ropes. Shoulder block. Punk follows with a scoop slam and takes in the reaction from the crowd. Punk with a second scoop slam and feeds of the crowd. Punk goes for a third and follows with a cover but Fish kicks out at one. Fish in the corner, Punk with his signature knee strike in the corner. Punk goes for the GTS Fish counters and gets punk on his shoulder. Punk counters out and looks for the GTS again but Fish fights out.

Fish with some strikes to Punk’s knee dropping him to the mat. Fish with a senton into the ring from the apron onto Punk. Fish with a cover and Punk kicks out quickly. We get a Lets go Bobby/CM Punk dueling chant. Fish with a suplex and cover for two. Fish with the sleeper hold tries to lock in the legs around Punk’s midsection but Punk fights to his feet. Punk sends Fish into the ropes and Fish stops himself. Punk follows with a clothesline over the top rope.

Punk with a tope suicida to the outside sending Fish into the barrier. Punk lifts Fish up and tosses him into the ring. Punk climbs to the top turnbuckle and Fish rolls out of the ring. Punk climbs down and follows Fish who kicks Punk’s legs out from underneath him dropping Punk to the apron. Fish climbs back into the ring on the opposite side and drops Punk with an elbow strike to the face. Fish with a cover but only good for two. Fish lifts Punk to his feet and hits for a back suplex, he follows with an inverted dragon screw immediately after. Fish continues to work over the knee.

Fish tosses Punk to the outside and sends him into the barricade outside. Fish with a forearm and strikes to Punk on the outside. Fish slides in and out to break the count. Fish lifts Punk up but Punk fires back with a forearm. Fish and Punk exchange strikes before a knee to the midsection drops Punk to his knees. Punk slow to his feet and sells the left leg. Fish with a splash on Punk in the corner and works over the knee even more with continued kicks to the inside of the leg/knee. Fish lifts punk to his feet and sets him on the top rope.

Fish meets Punk on the top rope and both men exchange strikes on to the top rope. Punk with the advantage drops Fish off the top rope to the canvas. Punk climbs to the top and hits a one legged elbow drop. Both men are slow to get up and we get a double count before they meet in the center to exchange strikes on their knees as their climb to their feet. Fish aggressively kicks the leg out from under Punk and looks for a kick to the head. Fish off the ropes and Punk counters with his back kick. Punk with a neckbreaker drops Fish to the mat. Fish in the corner and Punk hits his running knee in the corner. Punk pulls Fish out immediately after and drops him with a huge clothesline.

Punk goes for the cover but only gets a two count. Punk calls for the GTS, he lifts fish up and goes for it. Fish lands on his feet and catches Punk’s leg. Fish with the dragon screw sending Punk to the mat. Fish with a sliding clothesline. Punk hits a surprise roll up but Fish bridges out at Two. Fish lifts Punk to his feet, Punk reverses into a GTS. Punk hits a GTS with the bad knee, he’s down for a minute and Punk goes for the cover. Punk gets victory but Fish kicks out just after three to sell how long it took Punk to cover.

Winner: CM Punk

Rating: B+

Review: This was a really solid match as was expected. Punk really sold the knee well and Fish looked like a real threat. I didn’t really believe he would win particularly because it’s CM Punk, but in the future he very well could defeat just about anyone

– Malakai says he made Cody’s family turn his back on him. He broke up the Nightmare Family, He made an entire crowd boo him. Black says this isn’t about pinfalls and if Cody thinks he won he’s mistaken. Black tells Cody The House Always Wins. I wonder if that’s a reference to AEW’s house shows. Probably not. This was a fantastic promo and this Malakai story is good stuff.

MJF (16-3) vs. Bryce Donovan (0-0)

MJF is 13-0 on AEW Dynamite and I don’t think this is the night he picks up that first loss. Bryce got a nice pop and has been training in MMA since he was ten. MJF calls for a handshake and smiles at the camera. Bryce accepts and is kicked immediately. MJF slams Bryce into the corner flipping him into the bottom rope. MJF tosses Donovan to the Apron and hits the heat seaker and covers Bryce with one finger for the victory.

Winner: MJF

Rating: N/A

Review: MJF with the quick win, that toss into the corner was almost nasty.

Post Match: MJF grabs a mic and tells Boston that he’d rather shove his junk in a blender than go anywhere near Boston’s disgusting fat women. He does a Boston impression of their mothers and says the Boston accent is disgusting. Speaking of disgusting he brings up Darby Allin. He says it makes sense Boston loves Darby, because they love to cheer for losers. MJF says on September 29th Darby made a mistake in interrupting him. He says to make matters worse he said MJF can’t break Darby mentally. MJF says that’s weird tho as Darby hasn’t shown up to work recently. MJF says he knocked out the Creepy Papi Sting with the Dynamite Diamond ring. The ring he beat Hangman Page to win. Now that Darby’s out of his hair he’s ready for his title shot regardless of who wins. MJF says he’s the past present and the future.

Sting’s theme hits and MJF pretends to be worried. MJF breaks out laughing and calls the crowd stupid for believing Sting was coming out. Wardlow didn’t seem to be clued in. MJF says listen up and the lights go out. MJF says very funny Spears. We get a video package of Darby Allin showing up at a concert and destroying a fake MJF. The lights come back on and Sting drops Wardlow and Spears with the bat. MJF runs and a fan removes his mask to reveal DARBY Allin in a trench coat. Darby jumps to barricade and MJF runs up the ramp.

Darby tosses Spears back into the ring and pulls a skateboard out from under the ring. The skateboard has thumbtacks on it. Darby smashes the thumbtack skateboard across the spine of Wardlow. MJF stays at the top of the ramp and wants nothing to do with this. Darby says cut the music he keeps it simple. Max, Full Gear!

– Tony Schiavone is backstage with Britt Baker who is dressed in a festive sweater. Schiavone lets Britt know that because she walked out of a match against Abadon on Jericho’s cruise she’ll have to wrestle her Friday. If Abadon wins she gets a championship match. Britt is mad but Schiavone has more, he says it’s going to be a no disqualification match. Britt is annoyed but doesn’t seem concerned, she says it’ll be trick or treat for Abby this Friday.

TNT Championship Match

Ethan Page (10-2) vs. Sammy Guevara (7-1) (c)

Sammy lays the title on the ramp and runs down the ramp spearing MJF. Sammy with a knee strike sending Page to the outside. Page on the apron and takes another knee strike dropping him to the outside. Sammy with a flip to the outside onto Ethan Page. Sammy tells the time keepers to move and tosses him over the table. Sammy follows and nails Page with strikes in the time keepers section. Schiavone lets us know that everyone is banned from ringside as Sammy tosses Page into the barricade.

This match has yet to officially start as Sammy continues his assault outside of the ring. Bryce Remsburg is begging Sammy to get this match going. Sammy tosses Page into the ring and Sammy follows. Bryce confirms Page can compete. Sammy runs at Sammy and Page drops him with a big boot. Sammy and Ethan exchange strikes in the center of the ring and Page drops Sammy. Page taunts before sending Sammy into the ropes. Sammy jumps over Page and drops him with a dropkick. Page goes for the cover but Page kicks out immediately. Sammy has Page in the corner and hits a snap suplex into a pin for one.

Sammy lines up a kick and nails Page right in the spine. We see TONY NESE in the front row once again, this dude must have some spending money to pick up these tickets every week. Sammy with chops sending Page into the corner. Sammy yells at Bryce and Page takes advantage with a kick to the midsection. Sammy counters and throws Page and kicks him in the spine as he was falling to the mat. Sammy with a big kick dropping Page to the mat.

Sammy to the top rope but Page hits the ropes and sends Sammy groin first in the corner. Page and Sammy exchange strikes. Ethan Page with a backbreaker across the top turnbuckle sending Sammy to the outside as we go to break.

We come back to AEW and Page snuffs Sammy with a straight right hand. Sammy struggles to his feet and Page drops him with another forearm. Sammy back to his feet and starts nailing forearms of his own. Page with a knee to the mid section and calls for Ego’s edge but Sammy fights out. Sammy with a clothesline and drops Page. Page charges Sammy in the corner, Sammy moves and follows with a spear then an enziguri. Sammy hits a double springboard cutter on Page that was flawless.

Page in the corner and Sammy charges, he eats a big boot. Page charges Sammy but Sammy hits a spanish fly out of nowhere. Sammy for the cover and gets a very close two count. Page rolls to the outside to collect himself. Sammy to the ring apron then the top rope. Sammy taunts and hits a HUGE shooting star dive onto Ethan Page on the outside. Again flawless execution. Sammy to his feet and tosses Page into the ring. Sammy calls for the finish, he looks for it but Page fights out and sends Sammy into the corner.

Sammy jumps onto the top rope but Page pulls him off slamming him to the mat and follows up with a cover for two. Page to the top rope and waits for Sammy to get to his feet. Sammy leaps to the top rope and looks for the Spanish fly. Page with a nasty body slam off the top rope. Page drops down and drops Sammy with a shoulder block in the center of the ring. Page lifts Sammy on the top rope and looks for a top rope ego’s edge. Page has Sammy up but Guevara with a huricanrana counter. Sammy goes for a shooting star press but Page moves. Page goes for a powerbomb but Sammy with the roll up for a three count.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Rating: B

Review: This was another great match. This was awesome, tons of high flying action, Sammy is so damn good. He hits a lot of things now so clean that early in his career he struggled with. Ethan Page did well too, and really they delivered a great TNT title match and continue to help the belt hold that reputation.

Post Match: Page is pissed and attacks Sammy. Scorpio hits the ring to get the advantage but the Inner Circle quickly hit the ring, including Jericho to send The Men of the Year running.

– Jericho demands a microphone and says of course they’d try to ambush Sammy. Jericho says he respects Sky for beating Jericho twice in the past but all Page has beaten was himself in the hotel room last night. Sky says thats not true he was there. Jericho says the most important thing of all is that there will be a five on five ten man tag team match at Full Gear. Jericho says Tony Khan has made that match a Minneapolis Street Fight. Jericho says next week he’ll let Dan Lambert know which members of his team will face The Inner circle.

– Tony Schiavone is backstage with Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston. Kingston says he battles depression every day, he’s not trying to get locked up because he’s trying to live his dream. He says Bryan doesn’t know anything about hard work. Kingston says he’s done talking and done listening and walks off. Bryan says that he’s excited to see this Eddie Kingston, he wants to fight this Eddie who has something to look forward to. Bryan says he’s been through it, he says millions of people have been through it so Eddie needs to cut the excuses. Bryan says Kingston and Mox are two of the baddest wrestlers he’s ever known. Bryan says on Friday he’s gonna wrestle Kingston and he’s gonna beat him. Great freaking stuff here. I wish so bad we could have an extended Danielson/Kingston feud. It’s crazy i’d rather have it with Bryan as the heel too.

-The Lucha Brothers are Backstage with Schiavone. Penta cuts a promo in Spanish and Fenix cuts Alex off, he tells FTR they’ll put the titles on the line at Full Gear. Alex says the Lucha Brothers say FTR has no idea the sacrifices they made to become champions. He says at Full Gear they’ll put the titles on the line against FTR. Cero Miedo!

TBS Championship Tournament

Serena Deeb (6-1) vs. Hikaru Shida (20-3)

Commentary recaps the history between these two with Shida being attacked by Deeb post match last time. They start off quick with some chain wrestling. Shida drops Deeb to the mat and follows with some strikes. Shida sends Deeb into the corner and follows with kicks in the corner. Deeb slides out of the ring and pulls Shida to the mat. Deeb slams Shida’s leg into the ring post multiple times. Deeb looks for another shot on the post but Shida pulls her face first into the post.

Aubrey makes a count and gets to six before Shida stops the count. Shida pulls Deeb back into the ring and suplexs her into the ring. Shida goes for a cover but only gets a two count. Shida goes to the outside and Deeb grabs her. Shida slams Deeb face first into the turnbuckle in the corner as we go to break.

We come back and both women are exchanging strikes in the center of the ring. Shida takes control with a number of forearms. Deeb gets dropped into the corner and Shida sends her to the other side. Shida follows with a running knee strike. Shida to the top rope and hits a missal dropkick on Shida. Shida lifts Deeb up and hits a delayed vertical suplex. Shida goes for the cover but Deeb kicks out at two.

Shida calls for a powerbomb but Deeb reverses and hits a strike before Shida counters into a roll up but Deeb counters out. Shida with a kick to the back and a release straight jacket german suplex. Shida with a powerbomb cover but Deeb kicks out. Shida hits a knee strike to the back of Deeb’s head and goes for a cover again, but again Deeb kicks out at two. Shida lines up for a spinning knee strike but Deeb catches it. Deeb drops Shida and slams her knee into the mat.

Shida sends Deeb head first outside of the ring. Shida sets up a chair to springboard off of but Deeb shoves it out of the way. Deeb walks away but shida dives off the stairs and drops Deeb with a dropkick. Shida sends Deeb into the ring but Deeb rolls out as Shida gets in. Deeb pulls Shida to the mat and slams her leg first onto the apron. Deeb locks in a figure four around the ring post and locks it in for a four count before the ref breaks the count.

Deeb looks for the figure four but Shida gets a roll up. Deeb kicks out at two and lifts Shida up. Shida with a question mark kick and follows with a running knee but Deeb catches her knee and locks in the half crab. Deeb pulls Shida to the center of the ring and locks in an inverted figure four. Shida nearly taps but struggles to the ropes. Deeb has the glass plaque and looks to hit Deeb with it. Shida picks the plaque up and goes to use it on Deeb. Shida hands it to Aubrey instead. Deeb with an eye poke and cover for two. Deeb looks for the detox but Shida rolls her up for the three count.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Rating: B

Review: Another solid match that got plenty of time. I do wish that Deeb won and they could’ve continued the story of Shida chasing her 50th victory even if Deeb cheated for the victory. Also wish Deeb could’ve had a bit more offense but still a solid match.

Post match: Deeb drops Shida with a chop block. Deeb rollls out of the ring and grabs a chair and smashes it over Shida’s leg multiple times. Deeb is looking to injure Shida. The refs hit the ring to break it up as Deeb locks in a submission on Shida’s leg. Love that they’re continuing this even though i’d have rather Deeb won.

– Schiavone is backstage with Lio and Dante. Schiavone says that due to injury to Mike we’ll see Dante vs. Sydal in singles action. Lio says he should’ve seen this coming from a Sydal brother but in due time Lio will make his AEW debut. He says that this is the third time Sydal will face Dante and the third time will be the charm. Lio says he’s here to teach Dante not beat him like Sydal.

TNT Championship Tournament

Ten (12-2) vs. Jon Moxley (40-4-1)

Mox gets right to it and hits a suplex the second he gets in. Mox gets Ten in the corner and stomps away. Mox looks for another german suplex but Ten hits an elbow to the face. Mox sends Ten outside the ring and slams him face first on the ring steps. Moxley rips Ten’s mask off and starts to bite at his face. Mox sends Ten face first into another ring post.

Ten is bleeding and climbs back into the ring. Ten fights back and sends Moxley into the corner. Ten follows with a pump kick but Moxley regroups and hammers away at Ten with a flurry of punches. Moxley hits the paradigm shift and covers for the three count easy.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: N/A

Review: Uh, why did 10 have to blade for this match? I don’t think it did much for either guy. Otherwise this was fine I guess.

– Schiavone is backstage with FTR. They say that they’re coming for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Tully says everyone knows what reset is and these two men hit the reset button. He says the Lucha Brothers have no idea what’s coming. They say at the end of Full Gear FTR is going to go down as the greatest tag team of all time. Top Guys Out.

– Cody Rhodes comes out and we go to commercial. Cody says he hears the fans, he says last week for a moment he considered hitting the pedigree instead of the tiger driver. He says he could’ve turned on everyone but he asks if they want to know why he didn’t. He says respectfully it’s too easy. He says it’s the easy way out. He says that they can cheer, they can boo. He says that everyone has no problem acknowledging the man who signs the checks, but please acknowledge the man who built the bank. He tells the crowd to put themselves in his shoes. He tosses his shoes into the crowd.

He says he could work for one hundred years and still not leave the legacy his father did. He says he will not turn, and the reason is simple it’s because he’s loved the crowd his entire life. He says if they thought he got a little Hollywood then he apologizes to everyone in the crowd and everyone in the nightmare family. He apologizes directly to Arn Anderson.

Andrade comes out and says the people don’t like Cody. He says the people don’t like Andrade either but the difference is he doesn’t care about the people. He tells Cody he makes stupid choices. He says first that’s a stupid tattoo. He says second you got in Andrade’s business. He tells Cody to look at him, he is Andrade el Idolo. Andrade tells Cody to wait. Andrade says but if he wants, he can make him his little bitch. The lights go out as Andrade gets in the ring.

Malakai Black appears and mists Cody. Arn attacks Andrade’s manager and Andrade makes the save. Black and Andrade continue their attack on Cody but Pac hits the ring for the save. Pac drops Andrade and Black sending them to the outside then faking a dive onto both as they make their way up the ramp. Pac flips off Andrade and Black as the referees hold them back. Hmm this is an interesting way to build a neat tag match and try and get the fans to cheer Cody.

The Dark Order vs. The Super Elite

The Dark Order come out dressed as a variety of different characters including Brandon Cutler, Bambi, A cowboy, A horse and Kratos, The Super Elite come out dressed as The Ghost Busters Cutler is the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and Nakazawa is a big baby. Cole and Silver start this one off with a lock up. Silver sends Hangman flying twice before Cole tries a different approach and rakes Silver’s eyes.

Silver fights back with a headbutt with the antlers on his helmet. Cole comes out of the corner and Silver hits a backbody drop. Silver with a front face lock and pulls Cole into the corner for a tag and tags in Uno. Kenny tags in and goes after Uno. Uno tosses Kenny into the corner and splashes into Kenny’s bag. Uno on the outside and Nakazawa with a huge splash on the outside.

Kenny goes for a cover as Jim Ross calls them idiots for not following rules. Matt Jackson tags in and goes after Uno. Uno trips Matt in the center of the ring and rides him like a horse because he’s dressed as Hangman of course. Uno tags in Stu and we get some creative quadruple team action. Colt hits the cold spray into the eyes of Matt Jackson. The Dark Order taunt The Elite and the Elite hit the ring and all get scoop slammed. The Dark Order taunts again as we go to our final break of the evening.

We come back as the Bucks toss Stu into the corner. They chase Stu and he reverses a triple team attack walking on the backs of the young bucks to take Kenny Omega down with a huricanrana. Stu with a double pele kick to the young back dropping both of them. Colt Cabana tags in and hits a huge moonsault taking both the Bucks out. Colt hits the dual punches and an American Dream esque elbow to Kenny. Colt goes for a cover but its broken up.

Silver tags in and chases Nick Jackson, Silver runs wild and takes everyone out with pump kicks for everyone. Back into the ring and hits a release German suplex on Nick Jackson. Silver turns his back and gets caught with a double super kick when he turns back around. Kenny in the ring and hits the snap dragon. Adam Cole lifts him up for a suplex and all three members of the elite superkick Silver as Cole drops down. They go for the cover but Stu breaks up the count.

This breaks down as everyone is getting their moves in, Matt Jackson goes for a superkick to Stu and takes out Rick Knox. Stu has Matt up but he reverses out and hits Stu with a low blow. Matt thinks he outsmarted them but The rest of the dark order get in the ring. The rest of the elite slide in and hit low blows on all of the Dark Order. The Elite put their Proton packs back on and smashes into all of the Dark Order with them on. They pile the backpacks in the center of the ring. They hit the combination powerbomb on Colt on the backpacks. The Dark Order hit the ring and the top end of the horse comes out.

Cutler is clearly under the mask of the horse the Stay Puft man celebrates the attack with the Elite. They remove the mask of the horse and it’s Brandon Cutler. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man removes his mask and it’s Hangman Page. Page drops Matt Jackson with a clothesline. Stu takes out the rest of the Elite. Kenny Omega goes after Hangman and Hangman hits the Deadeye on Kenny. Silver hits the Spin Doctor on Matt Jackson and covers for the pin.

Winners: The Dark Order

Rating: C+

Review: This was fun but really all over the place. I’m glad these matches aren’t every week anymore because it does seem like most Young Bucks matches break down like this however when it’s against The Dark Order it’s always fun. The Elite Always deliver with great themed costumes and this was no different. The Stay Puft idea was fun and i’m glad Silver got a significant victory.

Post Match: Hangman celebrates with The Dark Order and Kenny is upset The Elite got outsmarted. The Dark Order and Hangman drink some beers as Hangmans theme plays to close out the show.