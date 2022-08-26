Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.25.22  

We are continuing on the road to Bound For Glory tonight with a number of interesting match ups. We’ll see VXT defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace. We’ll also see Impact World Champion Josh Alexander take on Vincent ahead of his championship match with Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory. We’ll also see Mike Bennett take on Karl Anderson in singles action, these two will square off in tag team action for the Impact Tag Team titles but with Gallows sidelined Scott D’Amore made this match official last week. We have all this and more set for tonight’s Impact so let’s get to the action.

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace vs. VXT (c)

Last week Mia and Jordynne issued a challenge to VXT and the champions accepted but seemed to have a plan up their sleeves. Now we’ll see current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace team with her most recent challenger Mia Yim to get a shot at VXT’s Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Commentary reminds us we can’t forget about Masha Slamovich looming over Jordynne Grace in recent weeks. Chelsea Green and Jordynne Grace kick this one off, Hannifan reminds us these two teams have met in the past with VXT coming out on top ahead of their Knockouts tag title win. Chelsea with a kick to the face of Jordynne and tags in Deonna. They exchange counters before Jordynne slaps Deonna who tags in Chelsea. Chelsea held up by Jordynne for a moment but Deonna tags in and assists Chelsea with a ddt to take control of Jordynne. Chelsea tags back in and pulls Jordynne out of the corner, Jordynne fights back only for Chelsea to roll through, Mia tags in and drops Chelsea with a dropkick into the corner. She follows up with a running senton in the corner and covers Chelsea for two. Mia with a chop to the chest of Chelsea but Chelsea ducks a shot and Deonna tags in and attacks Mia. Chelsea tags back in hitting Mia again, and another tag, lots of quick tags from the heels here. Mia tries to fight out of the corner but Deonna locks up her leg and tags Chelsea back in who stomps at the back of Mia’s head covering for a two count. Chelsea tags in and drops Mia with a clothesline and cover for two. Chinlock from Deonna, Chelsea tags in and hits Mia with a lariat in the corner. Yim with a back elbow, Deonna attempts a spear but runs right into the ring post. Mia tags Jordynne and she runs through Deonna with a series of clotheslines and a knee to the face. Spinebuster from Jordynne but Chelsea breaks it up right away. Deonna spears Jordynne into the corner and Chelsea tags back in again. Jordynne rolls Chelsea through and tags Mia in, Mia with a suplex and covers for two and she tags Jordynne in right away. Jordynne chops at Chelsea but Deonna tags in and hits a crossbody onto Jordynne, Mia with a dropkick to Deonna, Chelsea hits Mia with a blockbuster and taunts but Jordynne hits her with a gut wrench powerbomb. Chelsea rolls to the outside, Jordynne and Mia call for a dive to the outside, Jordynne flies through to hit Deonna but Mia is blocked by a shot from Chelsea leaving Mia laying outside of the ring. This allows Chelsea to gab the foot of Jordynne and help Deonna hit Jordynne with the pendulum suplex, Deonna covers for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was actually a really sound match, outside of an awkward top rope crossbody from Deonna this was good bell to bell. The dive before the finish looked a little odd and could’ve used another angle or i just didn’t see it well enough in action either way it was still a neat way to set up the finishing moments of a solid opening matchup.

– Eric Young is backstage with VBD and tells Time Machine that tonight their time is up after going on a typical Eric Young tangent about him and his group looking to rid the poison from Impact.

– Vincent is backstage with Josh Alexander and he tells him he sympathizes with him for all of this. Josh tells Vincent he knows they’re trying to play mind games and he doesn’t like it. He tells Vincent he will need sympathy after Josh drops him on his head with the c4 spike tonight.

Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett

Karl and Anderson will meet soon for the Impact World Tag Team Championships but of course these two have a bit of an unofficial history as Karl and Mike’s wife are notoriously known for a funny gif of the two and Hannifan reminds us of it. Back and forth early with Karl taking control sending Mike into the ropes and dropping him with an elbow. Karl sends Mike to the outside with a clothesline as Maria heads over to check on her husband and we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Taven is control but we recap what happened during the commercial, Karl was in charge until Taven bounced off the ropes and hit Karl with a forearm on the outside taking control. Taven sends Karl into the corner as hard as he can forcing him to slam face first into the mat upon impact. Bennett drops Karl and bounces off the ropes an obnoxious number of times just to hit Karl with a thumb to the eye. Karl and Bennett exchange strikes, Bennett sends Anderson into the corner, he runs right into an uppercut and a lariat from Karl. Anderson off the ropes and drops Bennett with a running kick. Karl with a forearm then a chop to Bennett. Karl has him on his shoulders but he fights free. Karl with a kick to the chest but he runs right into a forearm then a superkick from Bennett. Bennett covers for a two count while Maria freaks out on the outside. Bennett face first into the turnbuckle, Karl with a spinebuster and he covers Mike for the two count. Maria distracts the referee and this Allows Taven to hit the ring and drop Karl but Gallows is soon behind him and hits a chokeslam to Taven on outside. Bennett rolls up Karl but it’s only good for two, Karl with the stun gun and he covers Bennett for the victory thus removing Maria from ringside for their upcoming title match.

Rating: ***

Review: Another solid match up that was pretty entertaining. I am surprised Karl won but it was a decent back and forth with some distraction to explain it a tad.

– Karl and Doc head backstage to meet Scott. D’Amore tells them that The Kingdom has earned it so next week they’ll defend the titles against them. Karl and Doc promise to hit the magic killer and retain the championships. Bit of an interesting backstage segment for Scott to say after a loss that The Kingdom earned a title shot but it sets up the match for next week and we’ll see how it all plays out.

– Gia is backstage talking to Tasha Steelz about the attack from Kelly on Savannah Evans last week, Kelly stalks Tasha and chokes her out before she can finish ranting and promises that when she takes her out for good she won’t come from behind.

Jason Hotch vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Brian Meyers is here for commentary, Hotch gets a real life entrance and we recap him winning the gutcheck challenge earlier in the year. Decent little introduction to this guy actually. Gujjar has really started to gain some confidence in himself over the last six months or so. Nice little back and forth as Hotch runs into a leg lariat from Gujjar, Gujjar with a series of strikes and a legsweep followed with a knee to the face. Gujjar lifts Hotch up on his shoulders but Hotch rakes the eyes to counter and sends Gujjar into the corner for a chop. Gujjar counters with a chop of his own. Hotch tries to roll through into a DDT but Gujjar catches him with a spinebuster. Gujjar ascends the ropes and sets up for the gargoyle spear on Hotch for the victory as Meyers plays it off as not a big deal.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This wasn’t a bad match but it was a step down from the rest of the action we saw tonight which isn’t a bad thing, if these guys are the future of Impact then I am at least intrigued to see where things are going.

– Meyers cuts a promo on Gujjar post match saying he’s too busy to give him another title match before hitting him with a DDT and covers Gujjar telling the referee to count it. Meyers yells at the referee and Scott yells back backing Meyers up, Gujar with a kick to Meyers then the Gargoyle spear, Gujjar covers and Scott counts for him, pretty quick too. Hannifan mentions it’s not a real match but it could happen that quick and easily if Meyers wasn’t scared. Gujjar steals the championship because why not.

– Chelsea and Deonna are backstage and they tell Gail to stop playing favorites and give Deonna a shot at the Knockouts world championship. Gail says she does deserve it but so does Masha so next week they will have a singles match and the winner will face Masha at Bound for Glory. Interesting.

– Bhupinder is backstage and Scott Armstrong tells him he needs to give the championship back because it wasn’t legitimate. Gujjar doesn’t care he tells Meyers if he wants it he better get it from him. This is silly but I actually like how they’re setting up the rematch.

Vincent vs. Josh Alexander

Vincent has spent weeks trying to recruit Josh to Honor No More to no avail. Now Eddie Edwards is set to get a championship shot and the convincing continues as Honor No More try to convince Josh that Eddie is not as big of a threat as he may think. Vincent with a legsweep on Josh and heads up top. Josh with a swanton onto Josh and covers for a two count. Vincent stomps away at Josh in the corner. Vincent off the ropes and looking for a knee in the corner but Josh moves and hits Vincent with a german suplex out of the corner. Josh with a running elbow and then a hiptoss to Vincent. Josh looks fine despite all the offense he’s taken from Vincent. Josh goes for the C4 spike but Vincent counters, Josh goes right to the ankle lock, Vincent scrambles to get the ropes and luckily he does to break the hold. Josh runs into a knee and a headlock from Vincent. Josh counters with a suplex and then hits the C4 spike onto Vincent for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: Another relatively tame match compared to the first two of the night. Josh was hardly in peril despite taking a good bit of offense from Vincent, which makes sense all around so I enjoyed this match well despite not being a technical clinic.

– Eddie Edwards comes out with a mic in hand and he congratulates Josh for the victory.

– Eddie says that just because they are opponents it doesn’t mean they have to be enemies. Eddie talks down the industry and tries to convince Josh to align with them yet again. Eddie says he and Honor No More have stood up to this industry and Impact wrestling. He says the fans have picked their side and support the machine 100%. Eddie says the last question is which side will Josh be on. Eddie says they can align and then whoever wins at Bound for Glory it won’t matter because they’ll both win. Eddie continues to get in the face of Josh as he clips his headgear on. Heath sneaks up behind Eddie and takes him out before shrugging his shoulders at Josh and heading back through the crowd.

– Raj Singh is backstage cutting a promo with Sheera before the camera pans to an argument between Moose and Maclin. They continue arguing until Sami Callihan arrives to attack busting open Maclin in the process. Eventually the numbers are too much for Calihan as they beat him down and take off the poorly attached barbwire and use it to wrap up Callihan before continuing their assault.

Jessicka w/ Rosemary vs. Alisha

Jessicka is here with her sick new theme song as she heads out and gives Rosemary a big ol’ hug. Jessicka is full of energy and hits the ring high fiving all the fans she can. Alisha is complimenting Jessicka and her sweet new coat. This is all a bit goofy, but it’s growing on me. The theme and everything else are fun. Rosemary says no fun allowed and gives Jessicka some battle paint that she applies with pride. Jessicka tosses Lish but she fights back with a series of forearms. Jessicka screams in her face and lays into Lish with a series of strikes and a bionic elbow to the skull. Lish sent to the mat as Havok off the ropes and hits a running crossbody to Alisha Edwards. Alisha up top and attempts a crossbody of her own but Jessicka catches her and drops her to the mat with a SICK slam and covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was short and more or less a squash but it was actually a good bit of fun. Jessicka is way over and the live crowd loves it. I was almost thinking Rosemary might turn her back on Jessicka but fortunately that was not the case as she instead helped her friend have the confidence to gain the victory here.

– Sami Callihan walks down to the ring covered in barbed wire and blood. Callihan says if they like to party then at Victory Road they can have a triple threat barbed wire massacre match. Thumbs up thumbs down.

Violent By Design vs. Time Machine

Violent By Design have been tormenting Shelley, Sabin and Kushida for a while now and tonight they look to rid Impact of the perceived poison of Time Machine. VBD in control early as Deaner tags in but Sabin and Shelley with the tag team maneuver to take Deaner down. Kushida gets involved and we get some triple team action as Eric and Doering watch on from the outside. Eric attempts an irish whip to Sabin but he counters sending Eric into the corner. Shelley and Kushida drop Eric into the mat and send him groin first into the ring post. Deaner sets Sabin up on the top rope before hitting him with a knee to the mid section. Doering tags in and fights back nailing Sabin with the body slam and rebound elbow drop. Doering taunts along with VBD as we go to break. Back from commercial as Deaner and Young continue to work over Sabin. Doering tags in and gets a kick of his own in. Deaner with a side Russian leg sweep and Doering with an elbow, Deaner covers but it’s quickly broken up. Young tags in and hits Sabin with a belly to back suplex and covers for two. Deaner tags in and they try to hit Sabin with a double team but he counters both and tags in Kushida who runs wild on Eric then drops Doering off the apron. Eric ducks a shot from Kushida then drops him with a right hand. Deaner in but Shelley with the blind tag allowing him and Kushida to take out Deaner. Deaner sends Shelley into the corner then charges but runs face first into the corner. Sabin drops VBD off the apron then drops Deaner with a running enziguri. Time Machine work together to send Deaner into the corner and drop him with a combination kick and drop into the turnbuckle. Sabin attempts the cradleshock but Eric Young breaks it up. Eric taunts and gets in the face of Deaner talking him up. They set up Shelley and Kushida but they’re dumped to the outside. Doering follows and is dumped as well. Shelley and Shida with dueling baseball slides. They open the ropes allowing Sabin to dive out and take Doering out. Eric runs into a knee from Kushida off the apron. Sabin sends Deaner into the ring Sabin heads up top and hits a crossbody but Deaner rolls through into a pin. Deaner argues with the referee, he and Sabin trade suplex attempts, Shelley breaks it up allowing Sabin to hit a cutter on Deaner. Deaner onto the shoulders of Sabin but he rakes the eyes. Eric tags in and sets Sabin up for a big DVD but Time Machine break it up. Doering with a crossbody to Shida and Shelley, Eric continues to work over Sabin, Doering with the quick tag and bodyslam to Sabin, Eric tags back in, Deaner with a headbutt to Sabin, Eric with an elbow drop and he covers for two. Eric goes back and forth with the crowd arguing it was a three count. Eric sets Sabin up for a piledriver but Sabin counters. Deaner drops Shelley and Kushida off the apron preventing a tag. Deaner gets in the face of Sabin and bounces off the ropes but Kushida protects him, Shelley does the same which allows a double team move to Deaner. Eric Young tags in and slaps Shelley and Sabin, Kushida and Shelley with some combination action to Eric. Doering enters the ring and lays into all of Time Machine with big strikes but they counter a powerbomb and lay into him with a series of strikes and a sweet triple team variation of their combination moves. Shelley and Sabin set Deaner up for a cradleshock combination. Sabin hits it and covers Deaner for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was a really good six man tag match between two really good teams. I enjoyed it and im curious to see where both sides go next. I suppose we know where MCMG are headed but I am curious of their next move in Impact. Solid main event and good way to close out the show.