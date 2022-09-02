Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.1.22  

Welcome back Impact Wrestling fans to yet another night full of impressive in ring action. Tonight we have a show full of championship implications. We’ll see both the X-Division and Tag Team Championships defended tonight. Mike Bailey will defend his X-Division championship against Kenny King while The Good Brothers defend the Impact Tag Team Championships against Honor No More’s Matt Taven & Mike Bennett. Tonight Honor No More could take home a heavy heap of Gold if all the cards fall right for them. We’ll also see former Knockouts Champion Mickie James make her return to the Impact Zone. Speaking of the Knockouts championship we also have a number one contenders match on tap with Deonna Purrazzo taking on the undefeated Masha Slamovich with the winner set to take on Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory. We have all this and more on the slate for tonight so it’s sure to be a good one.

– Impact opens up with a sweet highlight package promoting the matchup between the Good Brothers and The Kingdom. Gotta appreciate Scott finally giving them credit and saying they’ve earned it.

Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship

The Kingdom vs. The Good Brothers(c)

The Kingdom are finally getting their championship match after breaking down the Impact Wrestling door 8 months ago. Last week Karl Anderson won his match against Bennett so Maria will be banned from ringside. Gallows comes out with his usual lackadaisical attitude but Anderson reminds him to stay focused while they make their entrance. Split reaction from the crowd as we kick this one off and it breaks down early as all four men are in exchanging strikes. Taven and Bennett counter for a moment but Gallows with a double clothesline before sending Taven to the outside and allowing Karl to continue with Bennett in the corner. Gallows tags in and works over Bennett before sending him to his corner and tagging in Karl, the Good Brothers look for the tag team move but Bennett counters and tags in Taven. Taven sends Gallows to the outside and drops Karl with a spinning neckbreaker covering for a two count. Taven continues to maintain control dragging Karl into the corner and tagging in Bennettt. Bennett and Taven with the cheapshots on Anderson in the corner as the referee checks on Gallows. Bennett tosses Karl into the corner as hard as he can forcing him to fall to the mat immediately, Bennett covers for a two count. Taven tags in and they nail Karl with a series of strikes but he fires back until the numbers are too much. Bennett covers after a series of kicks but it’s not enough as Karl kicks out in two. Taven tags in and chokes Karl in the corner with his boot before laying into him with strikes then tagging Bennett in. Karl off the ropes and runs into a dropkick from Bennett to the knee, Taven tags in and goes for a lionsault but it’s blocked by Karl’s knees. Bennett tags in just in time to drop Gallows off the apron. Finally Gallows with the tag and he drops Taven with a slam, Karl tags in and they set up for the magic killer but Taven breaks it up. Taven with a kick to Gallows but Karl drops Taven with a spinebuster. Gallows with the double team neckbreaker but Bennett breaks up the pinfall attempt. Gallows sent into the ring steps and Bennett cuts Karl off on the top rope. Bennett sets Karl up for the proton pack and Taven covers for the victory.

Rating: ***3/4

Review: This was a bit short to me, that or it just went so fast it felt shorter than it should’ve been. Regardless these two teams delivered a high quality tag team championship opener. This match made this regular episode of Impact feel like a PPV on paper and they delivered a solid match to keep that vibe tonight. Good stuff.

– We get a video package and Killer Kelly tells Tasha she talks plenty but she’s starting to figure out what she can do, what makes her tick and what hurts her. Kelly says she wants to play. Neat little hype package for their match.

– Honor No More are backstage to greet the Kingdom and celebrate their victory. Edwards says this is what happens when they have zero doubts. Eddie says we always have to worry about PCO, Vincent jumps in and tells Eddie some people just don’t understand PCO. Vincent tells Eddie that he’ll take care of PCO and Eddie can focus on the championship. King says it’s time to celebrate because he’s going to let the air out of Mike Bailey and bring the X-Division championship home to Honor No More. Maria says she couldn’t help The Kingdom but she’ll be out there to help Kenny King!

X-Division Championship

Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey (c)

King hopes to recapture the X-Division championship for the third time in his career. Bailey has been on a roll successfully defending his championship a number of times over the weeks as he looks to capture the record for the most defenses as X-Division champion. King in control early with a strike to Bailey, and a clothesline out of the corner. Nice back and forth action but King takes control again this time with a powerslam and a pinfall attempt for two. King looks for clothesline in the corner but Bailey dodges and lays into King with chops. King counters but runs into a boot and a speedy rana from Speedball. Bailey with a back handspring over a kick from King, he tries to take King out with a big kick of his own but King rolls to the apron to avoid. Bailey sends King off the apron and stops the springboard moonsault and instead lays into King with a chop. King with a headbutt to Bailey they continue exchanging moves outside the ring until Bailey runs into King with a series of kicks then dropping him with a kick to the face. Bailey tries to send King into the ring but he counters with a forearm. King with a T-bone suplex to Bailey into the apron as we go to commercial.

King stomps away at Bailey as we return from break, nailing him with a kick then a spinebuster, covering for a two count. Bailey up top, King tries to cut him off but Bailey sends him off and nails him with a dropkick from the middle rope. King sweeps the leg of Bailey but Bailey fights back with a series of kicks and a twisting moonsault, Bailey covers but King kicks out at two. The referee checks on King in the corner and Bailey nearly takes him out with a kick. Bailey moves the referee out of the way but King counters and takes the referee out with a kick instead. King is dropped and Bailey sets up Ultima weapon but King hits a lowblow. King covers but the referee is still out. King with a kick to the head of Bailey, a new referee comes out but somehow Bailey kicks out at two. King argues with the referee then runs into a superkick from Bailey. Bailey heads up top, he’s cut off by King. Bailey attempts a roll up but King grabs onto the ropes and Maria helps assist allowing king to steal the X-Division championship.

Rating: ***3/4

Review; I’m waiting to see if they restart this before I get too excited but that’s a ton of fun. We go to a replay and the original referee has overturned the decision as Honor No More are celebrating on the ramp. King already has the championship he should just leave. This is very well done even if I hate it. Let’s get back to the match.

Match Restart: King gets back into the ring, then heads outside as Honor No More are all forced to leave ringside. King is confident telling his teammates he will be fine but he just happens to set himself perfectly in position for the springboard moonsault from speedball. Bailey with the spinning kick in the corner, he heads up top and hits Ultima Weapon NO, King counters, he lifts Bailey up for the royal flush but Bailey counters with a roll up to retain the championship.

Rating: ****

Review: I gotta give it an extra star for the creativity even if I don’t love the result. I liked the upset surprise victory for King being the thing to end Bailey’s streak, it seemed so out of left field that it got me hyped. The restart made a lot of sense with the referee right there to see it so I gotta give em props for it even if it was a tad extra. I would’ve liked the match to go a bit longer after the restart but it’s all good.

– Myers is backstage and he demands D’Amore helps him get his championship back. D’Amore hypes him up and convinces Myers to get it himself. Myers runs off to do so but runs right into Gujar who drops him and stands tall over him.

– Jessicka is at the bar with Taya and Rosemary, she tells them she won in her debut match and it proves she’s good to go. Jessicka says it’s time to strike as Deonna will be distracted tonight. Rosemary tells Jessicka that they’re not sure if she’s ready enough to be a non distraction just yet. Taya says next week they can have a test run as Jessicka will accompany her to the ring. Rosemary says a test is exactly what she needs.

– Aussie Open are backstage with Gia, they say they’re here for world domination. They are on a quest to win the Impact Tag Team Championships. They say they have a match with The Bullet Club next week and they’re familiar with them. Aussie Open promises a victory as they continue their quest for glory.

– After that interview we see Gia eavesdropping on a conversation between Moose and Maclin as Maclin yells at Moose saying they can go after each other or take care of Sami together and Moose storms off.

– Eric is backstage with VBD, he tells Joe that he has his own path he has to cross, but their paths will cross again. I’m not crying you’re crying. Eric says he has his own path to walk, Deaner asks if he’s leaving him. Eric says he’s leaving but whether Deaner chooses to follow him or not is up to you. This was good and actually very interesting, also very sad knowing Doering is gone for a while and why.

– Mickie comes out looking like an absolute smoke show. She thanks Scott and the fans for giving her the floor. Mickie says she’s wrestled for 24 years come November and the crowd chants for 24 more. Ruthless. Mickie discusses he trials over time including getting fired shortly after being at her sisters deathbed. Mickie says the fans reminded her who she truly was. Mickie says her most recent run may have been one of the best of her entire career. Mickie says that run was going great until her setbacks with Tasha and Chelsea, she says the setback made her think she couldn’t hang with the new crop of women. Mickie says she went home and had to ask what she could do anymore, she says she helped pave the way to make women look like true equals. Mickie says she’s grateful for every moment of it. Mickie says she doesn’t know if she can still hang but she has to find out so she’s not retiring tonight, not like this but she’s going to test herself on a new quest. Mickie says she’s not asking for a title shot she’s going to earn it. Mickie says she’s going to go through the entire roster and coming for the knockouts champion at the end. Mickie says there’s a catch because there has to be, she says if she loses in her journey or loses her championship shot then that’s it and this is the last rodeo. This is always a fun storyline, Mickie says it’s going to be a hell of a ride and I agree.

– Josh is backstage with Josh for an interview. He gives credit to Mickie before discussing his upcoming match with Eddie Edwards. Josh says Eddie was the heart and soul of Impact, but he’s the heart and soul of this company. Gia asks about Honor No More trying to get him to join them, Josh says it’s their right to be bitter but it’s a waste of their time trying to get him to join. Josh says he knows what life is like without Impact wrestling and there’s no chance he’ll turn his back on Impact and calls it all mindgames. Eddie walks up and says he’s not here to fight, Eddie tells Josh he appreciates how loyal he is to Impact but if he’s loyal to something that isn’t loyal back then he’s a chump. Eddie talks about how Heath cut him off last week and Impact let it happen, again Heath attacks in the middle of the conversation before being pulled off by security.

– Heath is backstage and D’Amore walks up telling Heath he likes his moxy but he can’t have him attacking the number one contender all the time so he makes Heath vs. Eddie next week. Heath says that’s all he wanted and thanks Scott. Heath tells Josh he didn’t mean anything against Josh and everything Eddie says is B.S. Josh says it’s not all B.S. because Heath did cut him off. He’s not wrong.

Alex Zayne vs. Mascara Dorada

Zayne has appeared for Impact sparingly over the last few months meanwhile Dorada is making his Impact wrestling debut formerly Gran Metalik in WWE. Talk about a great match after thirty minutes of no action. This opens with some speed as both men counter each other with quickness and we get the classic double dropkick as Zayne flips up onto his feet. That wasn’t as clean as you’d like but still fun. Zayne sent to the outside and Dorada slides through to the outside but Zayne counters with a unique rana. Zayne with a series of chops on the outside as the referee continues his count. Zayne breaks the count before continuing his attack outside dropping Dorada across the apron. Zayne continues his attack with a flipping leg drop to Dorada sending him to the outside. Zayne waits for Dorada to get up then hits a double springboard moonsault onto Dorada on the outside before sliding back in as we go to commercial.

Back from break and the action is back inside the ring as Zayne sets Dorada on the top rope, Zayne looks for a suplex but Dorada counters sending Zayne to the mat and walking the rope and hitting Zayne with a crossbody. Zayne dumped to the outside as Dorada heads up top. Dorada again walks the rope and hits a swanton onto Zayne on the outside. Sheesh. Dorada tosses Zayne back into the ring and walks the ropes hitting a HUGE swanton onto Zayne. RIGHT onto the stomach of Zayne OUCH. Zayne bleeding from the mouth after that one. Both men with a series of counters, Zayne nails Dorada with an uppercut in the corner. Zayne up top but Dorada tosses him off he does a moonsault landing on his feet and rolling into a kipup. Zayne with a rana out of the corner and then the baja blast, he covers but somehow Dorada kicks out at two. Zayne with a kick to the head of Dorada and heads up top, Zayne attempts a 450 but Dorada counters, Dorada with a DDT and he hits the Dorada Driver, Mascara Dorada covers for the victory.

Rating: ***3/4

Review: This was another great match, as a fan of Zayne I was pulling for him and it felt like he might be able to take the victory here. It started a tad slow as Zayne tried to work a slower pace but things picked up down the stretch and they delivered a fun match.

– Jordynne meets Mickie backstage and she says she looks forward to her challenging for the championship but tonight she has to see who she’ll face at Bound for Glory. Jordynne says she can’t wait to see Mickie down the line before walking off.

– A hype package for Yuya Uemura airs as he will make his Impact debut next week. We will also see Aussie Open make their Impact Wrestling debut next week.

Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Masha has been unstoppable for months and now she’s FINALLY getting a shot at a championship opportunity. Deonna has been a run herself recently teaming with Chelsea Green to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships she looks to once again become a champ champ. Lockup early, Deonna shoves Masha but Masha grabs her by the hair and shoves her to the corner. Masha with a chop but Deonna counters with one of her own. Nice back and forth, Deonna with a huricanrana early, Masha in the corner to regroup but Deonna charges. Masha grabs the hair of Deonna and tosses her around the ring covering for a one count. Masha looks for the snow plow but Deonna heads to the outside once again looking to regroup. They take a walk up the ramp but Masha grabs Deonna sending her back into the ring. Chelsea grabs Masha’s boot while the referee is distracted and Deonna nails Masha with a knee to the face and falls to the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from break as Deonna stomps away at Masha in the corner. Deonna with a shortarm clothesline and covers for a two count before going right to a headlock. Masha fights free but Deonna drops her with a forearm. Masha sent to the apron but she hits a dropkick through the ropes, they exchange roll ups both getting close falls. Masha sits up right into a superkick from Deonna, she follows up with a moonsault for two. I wish commentary would do more to play up Masha being in danger for the first time ever. Masha spears Deonna into the corner and lays into her with shoulders to the midsection. Deonna with a boot to the face of Masha, she runs into a boot from Masha. Masha with a series of strikes in the corner then a running spin kick, she covers for two. Both women exchange strikes as they get to their feet. Masha looks for the snowplow but Deonna blocks it and hits a russian legsweep, Deonna right into the fujiwara armbar, Deonna rips the arm back but Masha just barely crawls to the rope forcing a break. Masha locks in a submission within the ropes but the referee forces a break. Masha sends Deonna into the corner and follows with a boot but Deonna counters and sends Masha shoulder first into the post. Deonna with a german suplex, then another, she attempts a third and connects. Deonna lifts Masha up but she counters and hits Deonna with the air raid crash into the bottom turnbuckle. Masha with a cover but Deonna kicks out, fortunately her foot was under the bottom rope as well. Masha looks for the snowplow but Chelsea with the distraction. Masha turns around into the queens gambit, Deonna covers for two and Masha sits right up cracking her neck and smiling. Deonna attempts a boot but Masha catches it. Masha attempts the spinning backfist but Deonna counters looking for another armbar but Masha reverses and hits the backfist. Chelsea knocked off the apron. Masha hits the snowplow and covers for the victory!

Rating: ***3/4

Review: What a good main event, it was the longest match for Masha thus far and the first time she was ever in any trouble. I really thought Deonna had it after the queens gambit but no such luck. I wouldn’t have minded either person winning here but i’m glad Masha won.

Post match: Jordynne comes out post match with a folder in hand and the title on her shoulder. Jordynne hands Masha the folder with a bit of aggression, Masha opens it up to find a picture of herself with an X across it. Masha smiles and they go face to face to close out the show. This is GREAT!