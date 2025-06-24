Chad Gable Reportedly Dealing With an Injury

Chad Gable is dealing with an injury, according to a new report. Bodyslam’s Cory Hayes noted on Twitter that the Raw star has an undisclosed injury.

No word on the details or how long it may keep Gable on the shelf. Gable was attacked by Penta on Monday’s episode of Raw, locking in am armbreaker on the American Made leader backstage after hitting him with a superkick.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Gable for a quick and full recovery.