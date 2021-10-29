Various News: Chad Gable Earns Degree From Full Sail University, Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette Sell Home

– Chad Gable has earned a degree from Full Sail University, as the WWE star revealed on Friday. Gabe posted to Twitter to note that he has earned a Masters in Fine Arts from the Florida university, with a focus on Media Design.

Gable noted in the lengthy statement that he was able to pursue his Masters due to the partnership between WWE and Full Sail as well as through scholarships from the Comanche Nation Scholarship Program.

Graduated… time to play Earthbound. Anyone else still play another 2?#ForTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/UB8d6UHEYh — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 29, 2021

– Yahoo! Life reports that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette have sold their home near Las Vegas, Nevada. The site reports that the couple sold the home, which is in Henderson, after listing it earlier this month at $650,000. The final price is not known.

Moxley bought the home in 2015 for $475,000.