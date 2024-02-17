wrestling / News
Chad Gable vs. Ivar Added to Next Week’s WWE Raw
– WWE.com has confirmed a new singles match for next week’s Monday Night Raw. Chad Gable faces Ivar in a one-on-one contest. Here’s the full announcement:
Chad Gable to go head-to-head with Ivar
For several weeks, The Alpha Academy have been at war with Ivar and Valhalla.
Always one to lead by example, Master Gable now seeks a monumental win when he takes on the one-man wrecking crew in an highly anticipated rematch.
Will Gable’s technical prowess be enough to avoid the Tsunami and crop Ivar down to size?
Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.
Here’s the updated lineup for this Monday’s edition of WWE Raw at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Jey Uso
* Last Chance Elimination Chamber Qualifying Battle Royal: Shayna Baszler vs. Michin vs. Zoey Stark vs. TBD
* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre
* DIY, Miz & R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day
* Chad Gable vs. Ivar