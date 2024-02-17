Chad Gable vs. Ivar Added to Next Week’s WWE Raw

– WWE.com has confirmed a new singles match for next week’s Monday Night Raw. Chad Gable faces Ivar in a one-on-one contest. Here’s the full announcement:

Chad Gable to go head-to-head with Ivar

For several weeks, The Alpha Academy have been at war with Ivar and Valhalla.

Always one to lead by example, Master Gable now seeks a monumental win when he takes on the one-man wrecking crew in an highly anticipated rematch.

Will Gable’s technical prowess be enough to avoid the Tsunami and crop Ivar down to size?

Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.